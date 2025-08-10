'Being There Is The Most Important Thing' - Tommy Fleetwood Excited For Latest Chance To Silence PGA Tour Critics At FedEx St Jude Championship

World No.15, Tommy Fleetwood has the opportunity to end an unwanted PGA Tour record on Sunday by securing his first US title at the 162nd attempt.

The Englishman leads compatriot, Justin Rose by one stroke at the FedEx St Jude Championship and will tee off alongside his good friend and Ryder Cup teammate in the final group knowing the 45-year-old is just as desperate to win as he aims to lock down a spot in Luke Donald's Team Europe roster.

Making the situation more complicated for both is the fact that World No.1 and four-time Major winner, Scottie Scheffler is directly behind them despite not having his best game in operation this week.

In the past, Fleetwood has shrugged off criticism from those who have labelled him the $20 million loser (in reference to his total career earnings on the PGA Tour, which now stand at over $31 million).

He has also been pipped to the line on several occasions - arguably coming closest when Nick Taylor sunk a 72-foot eagle putt to win the RBC Canadian Open in a playoff in 2023.

In his career, the 34-year-old is three for six on converting 54-hole leads into wins. Fleetwood is 0 for two on the PGA Tour, per Justin Ray.

Nevertheless, one of Team Europe's leading lights at the upcoming Ryder Cup is optimistic about his chances at TPC Southwind. And even if it doesn't happen this week, Fleetwood feels he could easily rock up to the BMW Championship next week and put himself in position once more.

After a third-round 69 (-1) on Saturday, Fleetwood said: "I just think I would way rather be there and fail than not be there at all. So either way, like, it's a good thing.

"Yeah, it hurts when it doesn't happen for you and that sort of streak, if you like, and people talk about it more and more, that goes on. Obviously it's not my favorite time, like walking off the 18th at that point.

"But I practice so hard at my game, and I work so hard and I enjoy being out here for days like this, going into tomorrow. And all the times when you're 40th place going into Sunday, 30th, 20th, you might have a great day and you might feel good, but it's just not the same as being in contention.

"As I say, I just look forward to the opportunities and continue to give myself a chance in chasing my dreams, and whether they happen or not tomorrow or the next week or the week after, that's another story. But I'm looking forward to it nonetheless."

What makes Fleetwood's latest title tilt more impressive is that it arrives so soon after a painful defeat at the hands of Keegan Bradley in last month's Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The seven-time pro winner was leading by one heading down the last at TPC River Highlands before a clumsy bogey on the 72nd hole unlocked the door for Team USA's Ryder Cup captain to barge through and snatch victory.

But, rather than going into hiding after such a shocking end, Fleetwood took his loss on the chest and came out immediately after the final round to explain his thoughts.

Several weeks on, the Englishman believes he learned plenty of valuable lessons to take into his final round at TPC Southwind.

Fleetwood said: "I played well last time. I came very close. I led the tournament for such a long time and it didn't happen.

"I said then, yeah, there's an element to me, sort of it's taken me a long time to win out here, and I still haven't done it. But the best possible scenario at that Travelers straight away was 'can I put myself in that position again sooner rather than later?'

"[Sunday] is just another opportunity for me to go out and try and have the best round of golf I can, enjoy being in that position. The more I put myself there, the more chance there is of it happening, and just go out and keep learning from every experience.

"But tomorrow might be my day, it might not, but being there is the most important thing, and I'll continue to try and do that."

Fleetwood's tee time is 12:40pm local time (6:40pm BST) at TPC Southwind alongside Rose, who is a shot back on 13-under-par.