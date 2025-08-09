The Unwanted PGA Tour Record Tommy Fleetwood Could Finally End This Weekend
After two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tommy Fleetwood has a commanding lead and the chance to end an unwanted PGA Tour record
At the halfway stage of the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship, Tommy Fleetwood had built a commanding three-shot lead following rounds of 63 and 64 at TPC Southwind.
Not for the first time this season, that left the prospect of a PGA Tour victory firmly in his sights.
It is unlikely he spent Friday evening getting too ahead of himself with 36 holes to play, though.
That’s because he had a similar advantage with just one round to play of June’s Travelers Championship before a nervy final round saw him relinquish a three-shot advantage to finish behind Keegan Bradley.
That was the sixth time he had placed runner-up at a PGA Tour event, but he has yet to claim victory despite this week’s tournament marking his 162nd attempt.
That is a jarring statistic, but another further highlights just how unusual it is for a player of Fleetwood’s caliber to fail to win on the PGA Tour after coming close so often.
Ahead of the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Fleetwood had amassed PGA Tour prize money of $31,360,669.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Before the tournament, Fleetwood was one of 62 current or former PGA Tour players who had earned more than $30m on the circuit, but he was the only one yet to claim a win.
That unwanted record could go on Sunday evening, and if Fleetwood is seeking inspiration, he doesn't need to look any further than just a week ago when Cameron Young finally got his maiden PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship.
That understandably generated plenty of interest given how long the American had been trying to get over the line, having first played on the PGA Tour in 2021, and racking up seven runner-up finishes in 93 previous tournaments.
Even with one more runner-up to his name, though, it’s safe to say his record had nothing on Fleetwood’s, as shown by Young's PGA Tour earnings, which passed the $20m mark with the win.
All that could be put to one side for Fleetwood over the final two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Fans of the popular Englishman and many neutrals alike will be hoping that’s exactly what happens.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.