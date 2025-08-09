The Unwanted PGA Tour Record Tommy Fleetwood Could Finally End This Weekend

At the halfway stage of the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship, Tommy Fleetwood had built a commanding three-shot lead following rounds of 63 and 64 at TPC Southwind.

Not for the first time this season, that left the prospect of a PGA Tour victory firmly in his sights.

It is unlikely he spent Friday evening getting too ahead of himself with 36 holes to play, though.

That’s because he had a similar advantage with just one round to play of June’s Travelers Championship before a nervy final round saw him relinquish a three-shot advantage to finish behind Keegan Bradley.

That was the sixth time he had placed runner-up at a PGA Tour event, but he has yet to claim victory despite this week’s tournament marking his 162nd attempt.

Tommy Fleetwood's latest runner-up came at the Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is a jarring statistic, but another further highlights just how unusual it is for a player of Fleetwood’s caliber to fail to win on the PGA Tour after coming close so often.

Ahead of the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Fleetwood had amassed PGA Tour prize money of $31,360,669.

Before the tournament, Fleetwood was one of 62 current or former PGA Tour players who had earned more than $30m on the circuit, but he was the only one yet to claim a win.

That unwanted record could go on Sunday evening, and if Fleetwood is seeking inspiration, he doesn't need to look any further than just a week ago when Cameron Young finally got his maiden PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship.

That understandably generated plenty of interest given how long the American had been trying to get over the line, having first played on the PGA Tour in 2021, and racking up seven runner-up finishes in 93 previous tournaments.

Cameron Young ended his wait for a PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with one more runner-up to his name, though, it’s safe to say his record had nothing on Fleetwood’s, as shown by Young's PGA Tour earnings, which passed the $20m mark with the win.

All that could be put to one side for Fleetwood over the final two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Fans of the popular Englishman and many neutrals alike will be hoping that’s exactly what happens.