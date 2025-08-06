FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

After eight months of thrilling PGA Tour action, the circuit is now on the final stretch with the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Comprising of three events in three weeks, the first gets underway in Memphis, Tennessee, with the top 70, minus Rory McIlroy who opted to skip the tournament, teeing it up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Sepp Straka and Scottie Scheffler sit third and first in the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, who finished the regular PGA Tour season top of the FedEx Cup standings, is the main headliner at TPC Southwind, where he gets his tournament underway alongside Sepp Straka at 12.45pm (local time) on Thursday and 9.35am on Friday.

Russell Henley and Justin Thomas, who finished fourth and fifth in the standings respectively, are off at 9.45am and 1.45pm, while FedEx St. Jude defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama, is teeing off at 9.05am and 12.05pm alongside Brian Harman.

Among the notable pairings in the no-cut event are Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark (7.40am & 10.40am), Xander Schauffele and Aldrich Potgieter (11.10am & 8.00am), Nick Taylor and Collin Morikawa (12.05pm & 8.55am) and JJ Spaun and Tommy Fleetwood (12.35pm & 9.25am).

Matsuyama secured victory by two shots last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being the first FedEx Cup Playoff event, there's a lot at stake for those involved, with $20 million prize money and 2,000 FedEx Cup points heading to the winner.

What's more, with the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings after Sunday making their way to the BMW Championship next week, as well as the top 30 heading to the Tour Championship the week after, it really makes it crucial to have a strong few weeks to close out your 2025 PGA Tour season.

Check out the first and second round tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship below.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times Round One

CDT (BST)

7.20am (12.20pm): Matti Schmid

Matti Schmid 7.30am (12.30pm): Min Woo Lee, JT Poston

Min Woo Lee, JT Poston 7.40am (12.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark 7.50am (12.50pm): Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia 8.00am (1.00pm): Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick 8.10am (1.10pm): Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy 8.20am (1.20pm): Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry 8.30am (1.30pm): Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman

Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman 8.40am (1.40pm): Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im

Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im 8.55am (1.55pm): Sam Burns, Justin Rose

Sam Burns, Justin Rose 9.05am (2.05pm): Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama 9.15am (2.15pm): Cameron Young, Shane Lowry

Cameron Young, Shane Lowry 9.25am (2.25pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy 9.35am (2.35pm): Ben Griffin, Harris English

Ben Griffin, Harris English 9.45am (2.45pm): Russell Henley, Justin Thomas

Russell Henley, Justin Thomas 9.55am (2.55pm): Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers 10.05am (3.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley

Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley 10.15am (3.15pm): Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis 10.30am (3.30pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman

Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman 10.40am (3.40pm): Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai 10.50am (3.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley

Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley 11.00am (4.00pm): Si Woo Kim Seoul, Jake Knapp

Si Woo Kim Seoul, Jake Knapp 11.10am (4.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter

Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter 11.20am (4.20pm): Michael Kim, Jason Day

Michael Kim, Jason Day 11.30am (4.30pm): Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard

Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard 11.40am (4.40pm): Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover

Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover 11.50am (4.50pm): Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay 12.05pm (5.05pm): Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa

Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa 12.15pm (5.15pm): Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre

Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre 12.25pm (5.25pm): Andrew Novak, Corey Conners

Andrew Novak, Corey Conners 12.35pm (5.35pm): JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood

JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood 12.45pm (5.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka 12.55pm (5.55pm): Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes 1.05pm (6.05pm): Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 1.15pm (6.15pm): Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times Round Two

7.20am (12.20pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman

Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman 7.30am (12.30pm): Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai 7.40am (12.40pm): Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley

Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley 7.50am (12.50pm): Si Woo Kim Seoul, Jake Knapp

Si Woo Kim Seoul, Jake Knapp 8.00am (1.00pm): Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter

Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter 8.10am (1.10pm): Michael Kim, Jason Day

Michael Kim, Jason Day 8.20am (1.20pm): Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard

Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard 8.30am (1.30pm): Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover

Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover 8.40am (1.40pm): Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay 8.55am (1.55pm): Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa

Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa 9.05am (2.05pm): Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre

Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre 9.15am (2.15pm): Andrew Novak, Corey Conners

Andrew Novak, Corey Conners 9.25am (2.25pm): JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood

JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood 9.35am (2.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka 9.45am (2.45pm): Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes 9.55am (2.55pm): Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 10.05am (3.05pm): Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo

Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo 10.15am (3.15pm): Matti Schmid

Matti Schmid 10.30am (3.30pm): Min Woo Lee, JT Poston

Min Woo Lee, JT Poston 10.40am (3.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark 10.50am (3.50pm): Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia 11.00am (4.00pm): Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick 11.10am (4.10pm): Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy 11.20am (4.20pm): Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry 11.30am (4.30pm): Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman

Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman 11.40am (4.40pm): Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im

Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im 11.50am (4.50pm): Sam Burns, Justin Rose

Sam Burns, Justin Rose 12.05pm (5.05pm): Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama 12.15pm (5.15pm): Cameron Young, Shane Lowry

Cameron Young, Shane Lowry 12.25pm (5.25pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy 12.35pm (5.35pm): Ben Griffin, Harris English

Ben Griffin, Harris English 12.45pm (5.45pm): Russell Henley, Justin Thomas

Russell Henley, Justin Thomas 12.55pm (5.55pm): Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley

Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley 1.15pm (6.15pm): Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

How To Watch The FedEx St. Jude Championship

US/ET

Thursday 7th August: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)

8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App) Friday 8th August: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)

8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday 9th August: 8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)

8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App) Sunday 10th August: 8.00am - 12.00pm (ESPN+), 12.00 - 2.00pm (NBC Sports App), 2.00 - 6.00pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST