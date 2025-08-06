FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his FedEx St. Jude Championship title, as the top 70, excluding Rory McIlroy, from the FedEx Cup standings make their way to Memphis
After eight months of thrilling PGA Tour action, the circuit is now on the final stretch with the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Comprising of three events in three weeks, the first gets underway in Memphis, Tennessee, with the top 70, minus Rory McIlroy who opted to skip the tournament, teeing it up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Scottie Scheffler, who finished the regular PGA Tour season top of the FedEx Cup standings, is the main headliner at TPC Southwind, where he gets his tournament underway alongside Sepp Straka at 12.45pm (local time) on Thursday and 9.35am on Friday.
Russell Henley and Justin Thomas, who finished fourth and fifth in the standings respectively, are off at 9.45am and 1.45pm, while FedEx St. Jude defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama, is teeing off at 9.05am and 12.05pm alongside Brian Harman.
Among the notable pairings in the no-cut event are Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark (7.40am & 10.40am), Xander Schauffele and Aldrich Potgieter (11.10am & 8.00am), Nick Taylor and Collin Morikawa (12.05pm & 8.55am) and JJ Spaun and Tommy Fleetwood (12.35pm & 9.25am).
Being the first FedEx Cup Playoff event, there's a lot at stake for those involved, with $20 million prize money and 2,000 FedEx Cup points heading to the winner.
What's more, with the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings after Sunday making their way to the BMW Championship next week, as well as the top 30 heading to the Tour Championship the week after, it really makes it crucial to have a strong few weeks to close out your 2025 PGA Tour season.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Check out the first and second round tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship below.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times Round One
CDT (BST)
- 7.20am (12.20pm): Matti Schmid
- 7.30am (12.30pm): Min Woo Lee, JT Poston
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Sam Burns, Justin Rose
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Ben Griffin, Harris English
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Si Woo Kim Seoul, Jake Knapp
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Michael Kim, Jason Day
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
- 1.15pm (6.15pm): Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo
FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times Round Two
- 7.20am (12.20pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
- 7.30am (12.30pm): Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Si Woo Kim Seoul, Jake Knapp
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Michael Kim, Jason Day
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
- 9.25am (2.25pm): JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Matti Schmid
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Min Woo Lee, JT Poston
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Sam Burns, Justin Rose
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Ben Griffin, Harris English
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
- 1.15pm (6.15pm): Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
How To Watch The FedEx St. Jude Championship
US/ET
- Thursday 7th August: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Friday 8th August: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 9th August: 8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday 10th August: 8.00am - 12.00pm (ESPN+), 12.00 - 2.00pm (NBC Sports App), 2.00 - 6.00pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday 7th August: 5.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 8th August: 6.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 9th August: 6.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 10th August: 6.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.