Charlie Woods Moves Up Almost 600 Places In AJGA Rankings Following First Win

Charlie Woods has made an incredibly significant move up the American Junior Golf Association's Boys Rankings following his first career victory last week.

Woods landed the Team TaylorMade Invitational trophy by three strokes on May 28 thanks to a clutch final round at Streamsong Resort's Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida, consequently helping improve on his best result of T25th in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley earlier this term.

The son of 15-time Major winner, Tiger was at nine-under prior to the third round of the Team TaylorMade Invitational before closing with a six-under 66 to see him move past a whole host of junior rivals, such as AJGA No.1, Miles Russell, new No.3, Luke Colton and freshly-promoted No.6, Tyler Watts.

As a result of his achievement, The Benjamin School student has rocketed up from 609th to an incredible 14th in the AJGA Boys Rankings - a rise of 595 places.

Another perk of his recent victory means Woods is fairly likely to be a part of the 2025 Junior Players Championship, held at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course between August 28-31.

A win for Woods! Charlie Woods wins his first @AJGAGolf event at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. A final-round 66 (-6) helped seal a three-shot win over a stacked leaderboard at Streamsong. #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/EORGAnSeVEMay 28, 2025

The top-58 players in the Boys section of the AJGA Rankings on July 8 automatically qualify, with the remaining members of the 78-player field made up of international invites and exemptions at the discretion of the tournament organizer, Billy Dettlaff.

Woods' recent development arrives months after he made a hole-in-one alongside his father on their way to finishing second at the 2024 PNC Championship. The 16-year-old was excellent at that event and exhibited his fascinating potential, subsequently raising hopes that he might be able to produce at least some of Tiger's success further down the line.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A first Major championship appearance will have to wait for at least another year, though, after Charlie fell short in Local Qualifying for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club last month.

He carded a three-over 75 at Florida's Wellington Golf Club and will likely watch the upcoming Major alongside his dad, who continues to recover from surgery on his right achilles tendon.