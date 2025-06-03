Charlie Woods Moves Up Almost 600 Places In AJGA Rankings Following First Win
Tiger Woods' son claimed his first AJGA title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational last week and is now enjoying a career-high ranking as a result
Charlie Woods has made an incredibly significant move up the American Junior Golf Association's Boys Rankings following his first career victory last week.
Woods landed the Team TaylorMade Invitational trophy by three strokes on May 28 thanks to a clutch final round at Streamsong Resort's Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida, consequently helping improve on his best result of T25th in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley earlier this term.
The son of 15-time Major winner, Tiger was at nine-under prior to the third round of the Team TaylorMade Invitational before closing with a six-under 66 to see him move past a whole host of junior rivals, such as AJGA No.1, Miles Russell, new No.3, Luke Colton and freshly-promoted No.6, Tyler Watts.
As a result of his achievement, The Benjamin School student has rocketed up from 609th to an incredible 14th in the AJGA Boys Rankings - a rise of 595 places.
Another perk of his recent victory means Woods is fairly likely to be a part of the 2025 Junior Players Championship, held at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course between August 28-31.
A win for Woods! Charlie Woods wins his first @AJGAGolf event at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. A final-round 66 (-6) helped seal a three-shot win over a stacked leaderboard at Streamsong. #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/EORGAnSeVEMay 28, 2025
The top-58 players in the Boys section of the AJGA Rankings on July 8 automatically qualify, with the remaining members of the 78-player field made up of international invites and exemptions at the discretion of the tournament organizer, Billy Dettlaff.
Woods' recent development arrives months after he made a hole-in-one alongside his father on their way to finishing second at the 2024 PNC Championship. The 16-year-old was excellent at that event and exhibited his fascinating potential, subsequently raising hopes that he might be able to produce at least some of Tiger's success further down the line.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A first Major championship appearance will have to wait for at least another year, though, after Charlie fell short in Local Qualifying for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club last month.
He carded a three-over 75 at Florida's Wellington Golf Club and will likely watch the upcoming Major alongside his dad, who continues to recover from surgery on his right achilles tendon.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Ian Poulter's Son Painfully Misses Out On US Open Debut Via Playoff Despite Fantastic Second Round In Final Qualifying
Luke Poulter produced a brilliant second round at Emerald Dunes Golf Club in Florida but missed out on a guaranteed first Major championship start
-
Do You Make These 4 Crucial Fairway Bunker Setup Changes? (The Data Suggests Most Amateurs Do NOT)
Fairway bunkers cost amateur golfers so many shots, but with a few simple setup changes from PGA professional Peter Finch, you can escape the sand unscathed
-
Charlie Woods Claims Maiden AJGA Title At Team TaylorMade Invitational
The 16-year-old eased to a three-shot win over a field that included fellow top juniors Miles Russell and Luke Colton
-
Charlie Woods Shoots Spectacular 65 Day After Posting 'Epic Psycho' Scorecard At Team TaylorMade Invitational
Woods is tied with Miles Russell, just one stroke back of the lead, heading into the final round of the American Junior Golf Association tournament in Florida
-
Charlie Woods Falls Short In US Open Qualifying
The 16-year-old shot a three-over-par 75 in his bid to make the field for Oakmont next month
-
Charlie Woods And Kai Trump Both Make Big Moves In AJGA Rankings
Just playing in the prestigious Sage Valley event has seen both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump rise over 200 places in the American Junior Golf Association rankings
-
Charlie Woods Struggles At Sage Valley Junior Invitational As Two-Time PGA Tour Player Wins Dramatic Boys Event
16-year-old Miles Russell carded the joint-lowest fourth-round score to come from behind late on and triumph at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational
-
Big Names Including Charlie Woods, Kai Trump And Asterisk Talley Struggle In Sage Valley Junior Invitational Opening Round
Tiger Woods' son sits 32nd in the 36-player boys field after round one, while defending champion Asterisk Talley has work to do