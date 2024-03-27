Tiger Woods And Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Pictured Together At Son Charlie's Medal Ceremony

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren seem to be on good terms despite the high profile public breakdown of their marriage in 2009, having been photographed by Golfweek attending son Charlie's Benjamin School golf team state championship ring ceremony.

Tiger, alongside Charlie, also congratulated her on camera during the 2022 PNC Championship after she gave birth to her fourth child and second with former NFL player Jordan Cameron.

Charlie's parents were on hand to pose for photos with him at the intimate ceremony where he and his teammates - Brooks Colton, Pavel Tsar, Jake Valentine, and Tyler Bruneau - were presented with their gold along with coach Toby Harbeck.

Charlie achieved something his father never did last year by winning the high school State Championship title with the Benjamin School - which is why he was receiving the medal on Tuesday.

With Tiger watching on in the crowd, the 14-year-old freshman shot 78 and 76 as his team won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship at Mission Inn Resort.

Charlie's mother Elin has been spotted watching him previously as the youngster looks to make his name in the sport. He has multiple wins as a junior player and has played with Tiger at the PNC Championship in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Elin and daughter Sam watching Charlie and Tiger at the 2022 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie recently made his AJGA debut after also attempting to qualify for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic last month.

Who is Elin Nordegren's partner?

Elin Nordegren's partner is former NFL player Jordan Cameron. The pair have two children together, both sons, born in October 2019 and December 2022.

Born in LA, Cameron was a tight end in the NFL between 2011-2016 for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins after playing for the USC Trojans at college.

Cameron has another son from a previous relationship.