Multiple Valspar WDs, LIV Golf's 'Lion's Den', Nelly Korda Returns And Still No Tiger Woods: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

The golfing world was locked into a grandstand finish at The Players Championship on Sunday, where Cameron Young birdied the iconic 17th before edging past Matt Fitzpatrick by a single stroke.

With the unofficial fifth Major now in the rearview mirror, we can really start to get excited about The Masters, which gets underway in three weeks' time.

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So what's happening this week? We have the final Florida Swing event before the PGA Tour heads for Texas, while there are returns from the DP World and LPGA Tours as well as a brand new event on the LIV Golf League. It's also the start of the TGL Playoffs, where Jupiter Links face Boston Common in the opening semifinal.

So, here are all of the key stories you need to know about which have already happened or are set to occur in golf this week:

Valspar Championship

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The PGA Tour returns to Innisbrook Resort near Tampa for the Valspar Championship, which draws a conclusion to the Florida Swing.

Viktor Hovland defends his title against a strong field featuring the likes of Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Jacob Bridgeman and Patrick Cantlay.

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There have been a swathe of withdrawals early this week, though, including Robert MacIntyre, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keith Mitchell and William Mouw. Koepka's participation has upped the field size from 133 to 135 and seen Seamus Power and Matt Kuchar secure spots.

Innisbrook's Copperhead Course is known for its 'Snake Pit', the three-hole closing stretch featuring two tough par 4s and a 200-yard par 3. The event is much-loved by PGA Tour pros and is also notable for its caddie bibs, where players can choose whatever they wish written on their loopers' vests.

The players will compete for a $9.1m prize pool, with $1.638m going to the champion.

LIV Golf South Africa

Entering “The Lion’s Den” should be fun this week 🫢💪🏻 #longlivgolf #livsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/X1CM0jOXntMarch 16, 2026

It's a big week in the LIV Golf League with The Club at Steyn City hosting the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament.

Southern Guards (formerly Stinger GC) will be the home favorites in front of big crowds as 90,000 tickets have been sold. Many fans will be camped out at the 'Lion's Den' par 3 17th, which is a stadium-style par 3 similar to the Watering Hole in Adelaide.

The course has previously hosted the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour and is home to species including impala, antelope and springbok.

It will also mark Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf return. The six-time Major champion, who has missed the first four events of the season so far due to a family health matter, makes his first start since August.

Jon Rahm leads the standings and LIV Golf money list heading into South Africa, which is the circuit's final event before The Masters.

Hainan Classic

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The DP World Tour returns after a one-week break for the Hainan Classic on Hainan Island, China.

Marco Penge won the title here last year in his incredible break-out season, and this time around the event will look very different.

That's because it's a pro-am format for the first 36-holes, with 120 tour pros and 120 amateurs competing in teams of two across Mission Hills' Blackstone and Vintage courses - and all competitors will be allowed to use carts.

In the individual professional event, the top 65-and-ties will make it through to the final two rounds.

LPGA back stateside

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Following the usual early year Asia swing, the LPGA Tour is back on US soil this week for the Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club between San Francisco and San Jose, California.

The event pays tribute to the LPGA Tour's founders and dates back to 2011.

With Nelly Korda skipping the Asia swing again, this will be the World No.2's first start since her 16th LPGA Tour victory at the Tournament of Champions on February 1st.

Yealimi Noh defends the title in a strong field featuring World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, Korda, Minjee Lee and many other established LPGA stars.

It's the start of a strong run of tournaments for the LPGA, with the Ford Championship taking place next week in Arizona before the inaugural LPGA Aramco Championship in Las Vegas and LA Open leading into the Chevron Championship.

Still no Tiger Woods

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Tiger Woods will not make his 2026 TGL debut this week for Jupiter Links in the SoFi Cup Playoffs where his Floridian team take on Rory McIlroy's Boston Common.

McIlroy will be in action despite recent back troubles but it does leave Woods' potential Masters return in perhaps a little doubt.

The 15-time Major winner said last month that The Masters is not off the table and he is back hitting full shots now, so it is a surprise not to see him. It seems unlikely he'll play either of the upcoming PGA Tour events in Texas, so his only other pre-Masters tune-up is the Hoag Classic on the Champions Tour next week.

The event is in his hometown of Los Angeles at Newport Beach CC, and he can use a cart, so it isn't unthinkable to see him make his senior debut...but it does feel unlikely.

Jupiter vs Boston in the semifinals gets underway at 9pm ET on Tuesday.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jupiter Links vs Boston Common line-ups: Jupiter Links Boston Common Max Homa Rory McIlroy Akshay Bhatia Keegan Bradley Tom Kim Adam Scott

90 years of The Masters

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Excited for The Masters? Not yet? This video will do the job.

Augusta National released a '90 Years of The Masters' promo across social media on Monday evening featuring some of its iconic moments and photographs through the years.

Reminder: The 90th Masters begins in three weeks' time!

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