LIV Golf Louisiana Likely To Be Postponed Over Multiple Concerns

The inaugural LIV Golf Louisiana is set to be postponed due to several concerns including questions over the circuit's funding and its clash with the men's FIFA World Cup, according to multiple reports.

LIV Golf Louisiana is currently scheduled for June 25-28 but that could now be kicked back to September or October - well after the traditional date for the team-based tour's season finale.

New Orleans' WDSU was the first outlet to break the news, stating sources had told it "the state of Louisiana is postponing the event until LIV can restructure financially and find additional sources of funding."

The news of LIV Golf Louisiana's probable postponement arrives just weeks after CEO Scott O'Neil stated the circuit would "continue as planned and uninterrupted" amid reports the Saudi PIF was going to cut its funding in the near future.

The Financial Times claimed the sovereign wealth fund, worth an estimated $925 billion, is "on the verge of cutting its support for LIV Golf" after the PIF unveiled its new five-year strategy which will see it focus more on domestic investments.

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The PIF is said to be focusing on sustainable value and improving investment efficiency, something LIV Golf has not yet proven itself to be with total losses exceeding well over $1 billion at time of writing.

Yet, O'Neil reportedly assured the industry during Masters week that LIV was fully funded through 2032 before admitting it was guaranteed through 2026 in the days that followed. Regardless, concerns over the future of the league apparently refuse to disappear and this latest chapter is doing nothing to dispel those feelings.

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Sources with knowledge of LIV Golf Operations have told Golf Monthly that LIV has been working in coordination with the Governor’s office and Louisiana Economic Development over a potential shift for the tournament.

The reasons shared for this included a desire to avoid the area's peak summer heat, ensure the course is in championship-caliber condition following a significant upgrade and to avoid attendee and viewership conflicts with the World Cup.

Bayou Oaks at City Park had vastly upgraded its facilities in preparation for LIV's first visit to the Pelican State after reportedly receiving $2 million from the local government.

That was part of a $7 million package, the majority of which is heading to LIV Golf as a hosting fee.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup has historically been played across the aforementioned dates in every single summer-based tournament since Argentina hosted in 1978. The event was confirmed on LIV's 2026 schedule in June 2025.

Should LIV Golf Louisiana's dates be shifted back, it would leave the tour with a significant gap between Andalucia (June 4-7) and the United Kingdom (July 23-26), while there would be no event in the US for three months right at the height of the PGA Tour's schedule.

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Not to mention, those who compete in Majors would see their preparation badly affected without a LIV tournament between the US Open and The Open Championship.

As a result, many of those players might well enquire about spots in DP World Tour events if they do not already hold membership with the European circuit.

LIV Golf, the governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development are expected to issue a joint statement on Tuesday.