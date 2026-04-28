Two-Stroke Penalty Could Be Handed To Players Guilty Of Misconduct At The Open

The R&A CEO Mark Darbon has suggested a new code of conduct will be introduced at The Open Championship in July and golfers who breach it could face a punishment of up to two strokes.

The pro game has witnessed several high-profile cases of unsavory on-course behavior recently, including Sergio Garcia's moment of madness and Robert MacIntyre's angry outburst at The Masters, in a season where officials have apparently had enough.

Following in Augusta National Golf Club's footsteps, the PGA of America will implement a refreshed code of conduct at Aronimink next month while the USGA will do the same at Shinnecock Hills in June.

Joining its fellow Major peers in completing the set at Royal Birkdale during July, Darbon confirmed during The Open Championship's media day on Monday that those battling it out for the Claret Jug will be under similar restrictions.

Asked whether The Open would indeed join The Masters and PGA Championship in updating its code of conduct, Darbon replied: "We are looking to implement a code of conduct as well.

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"We've been working closely with the organizers of the other majors and the tours more broadly. I would expect to see a similar policy introduced this summer."

For the time being, the leading men's tours around the world are yet to lay out their own version, but they are thought to be on the horizon.

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In turn, it is hoped to drastically reduce the number of occasions where golfers - who are heroes and role models to many - lash out in frustration.

It is rare to see, but players have been disqualified for serious breaches of misconduct in the past. Back in 2019, Garcia furiously damaged a green in Saudi Arabia while competing in a DP World Tour event and he was subsequently ejected from the tournament.

While instances of that nature are thankfully extremely low, the number of times where a player releases their frustrations on the course or equipment remains far too high in the eyes of many.

That is why, according to Darbon, he is keen for The Open Championship to help set a precedent moving forward.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I think, first and foremost, you want passion. You want passion from players, you want passion from spectators. But there's a fine line, and one of the amazing things about this sport are the values and integrity that underpin it.

"So we will watch that line very closely. We, like many of the other major events, are looking to implement a new code of conduct policy that will be in place this summer here at Royal Birkdale.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"And it will give us another measure by which to help influence and control that behavior."

Darbon also explained how the policy might be put into practice, should it be required.

He said: "It will depend on the circumstance and a determination of what their actions may lead to, but you could well see a two-shot penalty, for example, being deployed. We will clarify all of those details in the buildup to the championship."

The Open Championship is due to take place at Royal Birkdale between July 16-19, 2026.