Michelle Wie West Joins Justin Rose As McLaren Golf Ambassador And Investor
After Rose joined the brand on Monday, McLaren Golf revealed that Major winner Wie will be the most recent investor and Tour player to sign with the manufacturer
Just 24 hours after Justin Rose was revealed to be the first Tour player to join McLaren Golf, the company has announced another big name to its roster.
Michelle Wie West, who claimed the US Women's Open in 2014, is the most recent addition to the brand new company, with the American also joining as a player and investor.
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The announcement comes not long after some big news from Wie, who revealed she will be returning to competitive golf for two events in 2026.Article continues below
Announcing she would be playing in the US Women's Open at Riviera Country Club, the 36-year-old will also tee it up at the Mizuho Americas Open on May 7-10th, a tournament Wie hosts.
In terms of McLaren Golf, the five-time LPGA Tour winner will put the F1 giant's clubs in-play in New Jersey, before playing in the second women's Major of 2026.
Joining Rose as an investor, Ian Poulter is another name who has been linked with McLaren Golf, with the LIV Golfer spotted with its irons in the bag late on Monday.
McLaren Golf is to launch its website on April 29th and, with Wie joining the company, McLaren shows no signs of slowing down as it makes it way into the golf world.
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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