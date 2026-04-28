Michelle Wie West Joins Justin Rose As McLaren Golf Ambassador And Investor

Just 24 hours after Justin Rose was revealed to be the first Tour player to join McLaren Golf, the company has announced another big name to its roster.

Michelle Wie West, who claimed the US Women's Open in 2014, is the most recent addition to the brand new company, with the American also joining as a player and investor.

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The announcement comes not long after some big news from Wie, who revealed she will be returning to competitive golf for two events in 2026.

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Announcing she would be playing in the US Women's Open at Riviera Country Club, the 36-year-old will also tee it up at the Mizuho Americas Open on May 7-10th, a tournament Wie hosts.

In terms of McLaren Golf, the five-time LPGA Tour winner will put the F1 giant's clubs in-play in New Jersey, before playing in the second women's Major of 2026.

Wie last teed it up at the 2023 US Women's Open, which took place at Pebble Beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining Rose as an investor, Ian Poulter is another name who has been linked with McLaren Golf, with the LIV Golfer spotted with its irons in the bag late on Monday.

McLaren Golf is to launch its website on April 29th and, with Wie joining the company, McLaren shows no signs of slowing down as it makes it way into the golf world.