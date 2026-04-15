A 'Bombshell Announcement On LIV's Future' Is Imminent, Claims Report

Speculation is mounting over the future of the LIV Golf League after one report on social media stated that "a bombshell announcement" on the PIF-backed circuit's future is "imminent."

This past year has already seen plenty of change for LIV, with the switch to 72 holes, the addition of OWGR points for the top-10 finishers at each event and key alterations to a couple of its franchises all occurring.

In terms of what could be next, only time will truly tell. However, Monday Q Info - which is run by Ryan French - has claimed something significant is on the way.

Posting via X late on Tuesday night, Monday Q Info's account wrote: “I’ve heard from multiple sources that a bombshell announcement on LIV’s future is imminent.

"We don’t give out gambling advice but if you’re a prediction market type person I would bet the under of whatever they have posted.”

Ive heard from multiple sources that a bombshell announcement on LIVs future is imminent. We don't give out gambling advice but If your’re a prediction market type person I would bet the under of whatever they have posted.April 15, 2026

Also on Tuesday night, the reliable and well-connected French spoke on X Spaces and revealed he had heard from other people he trusts that LIV Golf is "shutting down."

French has built up his reputation by providing high-quality coverage on lesser-known pros who were trying to make their way in the game from the ground.

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He has spoken to countless players and caddies over the years and now has a network of sources within the game.

Speaking on ‘The Takesmen’ - a golf-related live group broadcast which was hosted by a user called ‘Tweeth Mitchell’ on X - French joined the conversation and said: "I think everybody should probably stay near their phones… It's happening. It's definitely happening.

“I have some pretty good sources and I’ve heard that some other people have sources that LIV is shutting down."

French went on to say he had also been told some LIV players and employees were not paid on time.

He continued: “I’ve got everything from, and these are people that I trust, that you guys know. Players didn’t get paid today, power went out because the bill wasn’t paid, employees didn’t get paid. Stuff like that. There is definitely a lot going on… Things are not good.”

It should be noted that no official confirmation on the league's future has been provided by LIV or the Saudi PIF at the time of writing. Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.

Ryan French from Monday Q Info reports that LIV Golf is about to shut down.Speaking on X Spaces last night, Ryan said:“I think everybody should probably stay near their phones…“I have some pretty good sources and I’ve heard that some other people have sources that LIV is… https://t.co/2Lx9fHPMhS pic.twitter.com/pkIFT2yBegApril 15, 2026

Nevertheless, LIV Golf's pre-Mexico City press conferences set for Tuesday were cancelled hours before being due to take place. LIV Golf Communications said it was simply due to "technical issues" and they had been rescheduled for Wednesday.

However, according to French, there is a chance LIV may cease to exist before LIV Golf Mexico City even begins. Alternatively, the team-golf league may not continue on to Virginia next month.

Continuing on 'The Takesmen', French said: "That’s the thing that’s up in the air. I’m not sure they’re going to tee it up this week – maybe this week and that’s it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think you’re going to see some pretty lengthy stories coming out from pretty long-time – New York Times-type stuff – out pretty soon.

“I had it this afternoon from a very [reliable source] and I’ve been working it all day. And yeah, I’m 99.99% confident.

"I know there was an email sent, I’ve talked to some agents, I’ve talked to a player, yeah, I think it’s happening.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With rumors growing over LIV's future, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee - who has often been heavily critical of the circuit - was asked by one X user for his take on the situation and what he thought the announcement could be.

Chamblee replied: "Given that the product was so ill-conceived and ended up being worse than anyone could have imagined - with shotgun starts, initially 54 holes, a team concept that was nothing but laughable and tournaments that meant and continue to mean nothing, and such a paltry number of viewers, losing billions along the way - would it surprise anyone if the Saudis came to their corrupted senses and finally euthanized the whole lame-brained tour."

Given that the product was so ill-conceived and ended up being worse than anyone could have imagined - with shotgun starts, initially 54 holes, a team concept that was nothing but laughable and tournaments that meant and continue to mean nothing, and such a paltry number of… https://t.co/WJth9YyWAJApril 15, 2026

It was revealed by Money In Sport earlier this year that the Saudi PIF's total investment in LIV Golf had surpassed the $5 billion mark recently and that operating losses for 2023 had reached $394 million in 2023 - an increase of $150 million from 2022.

Not only that, but LIV Golf's UK company had suffered more than $1 billion in total losses as of October 2025, made up of a $461 million deficit in 2024.

However, days after the report emerged last year, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil claimed the business had added "half a billion in sponsorships" since the start of 2025.

Since then, both Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have departed the big-money circuit and Bryson DeChambeau has spoken out about potentially playing YouTube Golf either side of the Majors once his LIV contract expires at the end of this term.