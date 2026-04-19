LIV Golf Announces Returning Event Despite Uncertainty Around League's Future

The LIV Golf League has announced it "will return" to Club de Golf Chapultepec for LIV Golf Mexico City in 2027 despite ongoing uncertainty around the circuit's future.

LIV's current tournament is taking place on the outskirts of the Mexican capital just days on from a report by Monday Q Info which claimed a "bombshell announcement" was around the corner.

Further to that, it was reported by The Financial Times that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) was preparing to withdraw its funding of LIV Golf at the end of 2026.

In response, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil sent a memo around to staff stating the competition would "continue at full throttle" before appearing on the LIV Golf Mexico City TV broadcast to reiterate his message.

Speaking to LIV's lead commentator Arlo White, O'Neil insisted the league is in a "wonderful position" and has a plan going forward that will "surprise some people."

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The man who was brought in to replace former commissioner Greg Norman went on to say there would be "structural changes" at LIV. However, O'Neil was adamant LIV is not going anywhere.

He said: "How we go forward is what I'm really excited about. I talked about some structural changes. They're coming. You can ask just about the 50 people I met in Augusta. I rolled out the plan. We have one, and it might surprise some people.

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"But I will tell you, this notion of bringing teams to market, I had two calls this morning. This notion of do you have to raise money? Probably. This is business.

"But if we keep the trajectory going the way we are and the revenue growth going, this is going to be a really good business for a really long time."

And with an eye on the future, LIV Golf confirmed ahead of the final round of its Mexico City tournament on Sunday that it would be coming back to the USA's southern neighbor for a fifth-straight season.

Should the event go ahead next term, it would be the third year in a row that Club de Golf Chapultepec has hosted.

In a statement, LIV Golf's executive vice president and head of events Ross Hallett said: "We’re grateful to our hosts Club de Golf Chapultepec, the home team Torque GC, to the City of Mexico, the Salinas family and most importantly, the passionate fans whose support help make this event so special as we build for the future in Mexico.

"We can’t wait to return in 2027 as we continue our mission to grow the game of golf around the world."

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The Mexican event is not the first tournament which LIV has booked in for 2027, either. LIV Golf Hong Kong has been earmarked for February next year while tournaments in Riyadh, Adelaide and South Africa are all due to follow later in the season.

The Australian and South African events have been particularly successful for LIV Golf so far and they look set to carry on vying to become the highest-attended competitions on the circuit's roster.

LIV Golf Adelaide reportedly attracted 115,000 people throughout the week while its South African rival claimed to have welcomed in excess of 100,000 fans in its debut year.