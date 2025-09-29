Golf Legend Tom Watson ‘Ashamed’ Of Crowd Behavior At Ryder Cup

Tom Watson has condemned the crowd behavior at the Ryder Cup that saw several flashpoints and the need for increased security.

The 76-year-old, who captained the US team in 1993 and 2014, sent a message of congratulations to Team Europe on X, where he also said he was “ashamed” of the crowd behavior.

He wrote: “I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational.

“More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational.More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I…September 29, 2025

As one of the game’s greats and an elder statesman, Watson’s words will surely be noted by the PGA of America as it seeks to ensure there isn’t a repeat of the scenes that marred Saturday’s play in particular.

Rory McIlroy was singled out for particular abuse, which started even before he began his Saturday morning foursomes match.

At the first tee, he was subjected to chants of “**** you Rory,” while at the 16th, he’d finally had enough, telling the crowd to “shut the **** up” before the even more devastating response of hitting his approach to two feet.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In McIlroy’s afternoon four-ball session, partner Shane Lowry reacted to the crowd, taking steps towards it before being held back by caddie Darren Reynolds.

Before the end of play, it was confirmed that security had been stepped up, including the presence of State Police at the four-ball matches, to try and prevent further issues.

Later, a shocking clip emerged of beer being thrown at McIlroy and his wife Erica during the four-ball session.

A post shared by Golf on CBS (@golfoncbs) A photo posted by on

Following Europe’s 15-13 win, McIlroy opened up on the abuse, saying: “Look, I don't think we should ever accept that in golf.

"I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

"Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.

"Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.”

He also praised Erica McIlroy’s handling of the situation, adding: "Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman. You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has.”

Rory McIlroy was singled out for abuse at the Bethpage match (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just Watson who has criticized the fan behavior. After Saturday’s play, European Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter wrote on Instagram: "NY was always going to be a load intense battle.

"My hope would have been for this have been played out without some altercations and just pure passion from the crowd.

"It's over spilled and now become ugly and is not a good look for golf. This unfortunately was always going to happen.

"Team Europe have held their cool so well under such conditions. This is a blood bath.

"The Game of golf lost today. The consolation is that Europe won on the day."

In the end, the Europeans had the last laugh, winning the title in the US for the first time since 2012 at Medinah.

Nevertheless, there is the sense that, even though we will look back on an exhilarating encounter at Bethpage Black, it will also be remembered for some of the unruly crowd behavior that marred the action.

With Watson adding his voice to the disapproval, it will surely be something high on the PGA of America’s agenda to address before the Ryder Cup comes to Hazeltine in four years.