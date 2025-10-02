'You Can’t Say The Fans Need To Behave Better And Then In The Meantime Lay Them To Waste' - Paul Azinger Criticizes Rory McIlroy
Former Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger accused Rory McIlroy of hypocrisy for criticizing USA fans while his own behavior was not up to golf's highest standards
Former Team USA Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger has accused Rory McIlroy of hypocrisy over his comments about the home fans at Bethpage Black.
McIlroy was public enemy number one to the New York fans, with the abuse he and Shane Lowry suffered on Saturday afternoon among the worst ever witnessed in the Ryder Cup.
The Northern Irishman's wife Erica even suffered some abuse, and also had a drink spilled over her, and McIlroy said after winning the Ryder Cup that the actions of the crowd were unaaceptable.
"Look, I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," McIlroy said. "I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week."
It's those comments that Azinger took exception to though, accusing McIlroy of hypocrisy given how he responded with expletives of his own directed at the crowd.
Both McIlroy and Lowry reacted angrily on a number of occasions, and Azinger believes that the Grand Slam winner can't shout such things at the crowd while also criticizing their behavior as bad for golf.
“In the press conference after it’s over, he’s saying, ‘I think golf should be held to a higher standard of decorum’,” Azinger told Golf’s Subpar podcast.
“But in the meantime, he says, ‘F*** you, F*** you, F*** you’ in full voice for the world to see. He turns around and says to the guy, ‘Shut the f*** up’.
A post shared by Subpar (@golf_subpar)
A photo posted by on
“The guy in the media asked him today, ‘How did that feel, Rory, to tell the guy to shut the f*** up and then hit it two feet?’ And he said, ‘It felt pretty f*****g good’, and I’m like, which is it, Rory? Is it that golf is held to a higher standard? Or are you just going to say ‘F*** you’ to the fans and act like that’s OK?
“I love Rory, you know that, but you can’t say that. You can’t say the fans need to behave better and then in the meantime, lay them to waste.
"You've got to be one or the other, you can't do both."
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague apologized to McIlroy and team Europe for the crowd's behavior at Bethpage, and considering the personal nature of the insults and those aimed at his family, many understand why McIlroy reacted on occasions.
Matt Fitzpatrick backed his teammate, considering the level and consistency of the abuse McIlroy faced over all five sessions.
"I know obviously things have been said about what players have replied to to the crowd," said Fitzpatrick. "Which in my opinion is warranted given what they gave in the first place."
Along with draping the European flag over Bryson DeChambeau's name during their celebrations, there will be those, though, that feel McIlroy also acted in a way that didn't reflect golf's traditional values.
What do you think? Remember you can have your say by joining the conversation in the comments section below...
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
