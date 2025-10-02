'It's Pretty Offensive To European Fans' - Ryder Cup Duo Reject Rome Comparisons To Bethpage Abuse

Both Keegan Bradley and PGA of America president Don Rea appeared to suggest that the Ryder Cup abuse at Bethpage Black was similar to what Team USA experienced in Rome in 2023.

That suggestion has been immediately rebuffed by two of Europe's Ryder Cup stars who played in both tournaments - and said comparisons between the two were "pretty offensive to European fans".

Saturday afternoon in particular will go down as one of the most controversial in Ryder Cup history - with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry being subjected to huge amounts of personal abuse at Bethpage Black.

But an interview Rea gave to the BBC on Saturday night, saying "you know, it happens when we're over in Rome on the other side" did not go down too well with the visitors.

PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has since apologized for the abuse Europe suffered - and will personally write to McIlroy and his wife Erica in particular as she was also the subject of abuse - and even had a drink thrown on her on Saturday.

But captain Bradley was another to equate what happened at Bethpage to how the European crowd behaved in Rome - even though he didn't play in that Ryder Cup.

"I wasn't at Rome, but I heard a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well," said Bradley at Bethpage. "But the fans of New York from what I have seen have been pretty good."

“You're always going to have a few people that cross the line, and that's unfortunate."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The comparison has been flatly rejected by both Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick, who played in both events and said they do not come close.

"I saw those comments about the - I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing about it was the same in Rome," said Fitzpatrick.

"It's pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really."

Hatton feels the same, adding: "Personally, I don't think they were close at all.

"I certainly, with what I heard last week, I don't think Rome comes anywhere near that.

"To be honest, personally, I don't agree with what they both said there. I don't know what else to add to that. I think they are quite far apart to be honest."

How will Ryder Cup crowd react in Ireland?

There is a slight worry the European crowd at Adare Manor in 2027 might seek revenge and give Team USA similar treatment, but most believe they will react in the right way.

And for the most part, the European crowds have been more about backing their own side than trying to intimidate the Americans - with humor usually at the core.

"If it was my choice, and obviously what I say isn't really going to affect how people behave, but I don't really think that the insults is the way forward," said Hatton.

"I don't think it (Ireland in 2027) will be as hostile as maybe as it was last week. I'd like to think that it will be very respectful."

And Fitzpatrick has no concerns at all, adding that Rea was well wide of the mark with his comments on Rome.

"I don't have any worries about European fans.," said Fitzpatrick. "What the The PGA of America guy said about it was the same in Rome, he clearly wasn't there.

"I guess he wasn't there or he must have been listening to something else because it was just never the case that it was anything like that. It's always been playful and just banter, really."