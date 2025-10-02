Defiant PGA Of America Boss 'Not Bothered' By Ryder Cup Criticism

Under fire PGA of America president Don Rea says he is "not bothered" by criticizm he's attracted following his comments on the crowd and his demeanour during the trophy presentation at the Ryder Cup.

Rea gave a rather controversial interview to the BBC on that infamous Saturday at Bethpage Black, playing down the crowd abuse Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry received.

Along with comparing the New York crowd to the European fans in Rome, Rea also received some push back from members of Luke Donald's side for how he handled the presentation ceremony.

All-in-all, Rea has not come away from Bethpage with too much credit left in the bank, and in a rather unusual move he's taken to networking site LinkedIn to defend himself.

"Couple thoughts. This is my profile not the PGA’s," Rea wrote. "That being said, thank you to all that have reached out to me as a friend and golf industry leader.

"I’m personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it.

"However, to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered. I know who I ultimately serve.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When I wrote this sermon 3 years ago I meant it and today I am living it. The truth is still the truth. New level. New devil."

That last sentence was in reference to a sermon he gave in church back in 2022.

“Things like that are going to happen…I don't know what was said but I do know golf is the engine of good.”Don Rea - president of Ryder Cup organisers PGA of America - asked by BBC’s Stephen Watson what he made of y’day’s abuse of Rory McIlroy at Bethpage ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Orwcqi59ORSeptember 28, 2025

Rea's initial refusel to condemn the crowd drew plenty of critics both from the press and on social media.

"You know, it happens when we're over in Rome on the other side, and Rory understands," Rea told the BBC.

His suggestion it was similar to the European crowd in Rome brought a direct response from both Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

"I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing about it was the same in Rome," said Fitzpatrick. "It's pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really.

There was also the trophy presentation, where Fitzpatrick felt Rea acted "bitter" when he voiced his congratulations for Europe retianing the trophy, when their 15-13 victory was clear.

Rea sounds defiant with his LinkedIn post, but it's clear the 58-year-old who was eelcted PGA president last November, will have questions to answer as the fallout from the Ryder Cup continues.