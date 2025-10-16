PGA Tour Hopeful Shoots 58 At Q-School - Even With A Bogey!

It's a long and hard road through PGA Tour Q-School, but Nic Cassidy laid down a marker that he has the talent to go all the way as he shot 58 during the first stage.

The 24-year-old made a huge leap up the leaderboard during the second round at Lake Caroline Golf Club in Mississippi with a stunning day's work - that could've been even better without his one bogey!

Cassidy hit 13 birdies on the par-70 layout to break 60, and then some, and it could've been 57 but for him making a bogey on the par-five 15th hole.

He incredibly managed to birdie eight holes on the front nine, only missing out on the third, while he produced a run of seven in a row during a scintillating spell.

Even accounting for the fact it's not a full-on PGA Tour field or venue, shooting 58 in competition is always hugely impressive - especially with the pressure of trying to make it onto the PGA Tour.

An indication of how tough it will be comes with the fact that even after shooting 58, it's only good enough to give Cassidy a share of the lead after the second round on 13 under.

A post shared by PGA TOUR Americas (@pgatouramericas) A photo posted by on

Cassidy added his 58 to an opening 69, but he's only level with Lance Yates, who opened up with a 64 and went one better on Wednesday with a 63.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There were a number of low scores on Wednesday at Lake Caroline, with JC Campbell and Mike Anderson also shooting 63, with three more 64s and a host of 65s recorded.

Everybody was well behind Cassidy though, who broke through the magical 60 barrier - a feat which is definitely becoming more commonplace these days.

15 players have broken 60 on the PGA Tour, and Matt McCarty almost added to that list at the Baycurrent Championship at Yokohama Country Club at the weekend, only to make a final-hole bogey to shoot 60.

Cassidy will now look to back-up his superb round with another solid one as he looks to progress to the next round of the ardous slog to grab a PGA Tour card.