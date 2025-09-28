'Not A Good Look For Golf' - Ian Poulter On 'Ugly' Ryder Cup Scenes
The Ryder Cup legend says the game of golf lost on Saturday at Bethpage Black, where fan behavior stole the headlines
Tensions spilled over on Saturday at the Ryder Cup as crowd abuse towards Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry crossed the line - and European legend Ian Poulter says that the "game of golf lost."
Poulter is not at the Ryder Cup for the second consecutive edition after joining LIV Golf in 2022 but he knows a thing or two about playing away against partisan US crowds.
In fact, earlier this week a SportBible video emerged of him calling some US fan behavior in the past as "complete and utter embarrassing stupidity."
Poulter is watching at home this week and gave a strong verdict on what he saw on Saturday at Bethpage - and his comments will mirror what many European golf fans feel.
"I've been quiet on social and just observing the Ryder Cup matches," he wrote on Instagram.
"NY was always going to be a load intense battle. My hope would have been for this have been played out without some altercations and just pure passion from the crowd.
"It's over spilled and now become ugly and is not a good look for golf. This unfortunately was always going to happen.
"Team Europe have held their cool so well under such conditions. This is a blood bath.
"The Game of golf lost today. The consolation is that Europe won on the day."
Europe dominated proceedings once again to win their fourth consecutive session - something that an away side has never previously achieved in Ryder Cup history.
Luke Donald's team is also the first since 1979 to reach 11.5 points prior to singles.
The Sunday Singles will be led out by the match between Cameron Young and Justin Rose, with Europe only requiring three points to win the Ryder Cup or 2.5 points to retain the trophy.
The 2025 Ryder Cup will be remembered for one of the greatest team performances of all time, but it will also be remembered for the ugly scenes on Saturday.
Let's hope respect and dignity can be restored on Sunday.
