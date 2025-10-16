'Disappointed' Bubba Watson Out Of International Series, 2025 Season Likely Over After Surgery On Finger Lesion
Bubba Watson will miss the closing International Series events after having finger surgery, but expects to be fit and ready for the start of the 2026 LIV Golf season
A "disappointed" Bubba Watson has revealed he will miss the upcoming International Series events in the Far East after having surgery on his finger.
The two-time Masters champion says he developed a lesion on the ring finger of his left hand which had made gripping a golf club difficult.
Doctors then advised Watson to have the lesion removed, and he's already had surgery to do just that - which will help him with his game but means a spell on the sidelines of around two months.
Watson had hoped to tee it up at International Series events on the Asian Tour in Hong Kong and the Philippines but will now have to skip those two tournaments.
Watson calls the surgery "a short term setback" and is confident he will be back playing in plenty of time for the new LIV Golf season as he continues as captain of the RangeGoats.
"I had been looking forward to playing the International Series Philippines and LINK Hong Kong Open this month and I'm disappointed to miss those two events," Watson posted on social media.
"But I'm glad to know this is only a short term setback."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Watson last played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, on the back of a vastly improved LIV Golf League performance.
A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson)
A photo posted by on
Watson finished in 11th placed in the overall individual standings this year, with four top 10s in the last eight events including a runner-up spot.
That's in contrast to coming way down in 53rd in 2024, finishing in the drop zone and having to plead his case to remain in the league due to being a captain - but this year he's been miles better.
So it's a shame Watson hasn't been able to try and continue that form by playing in the Far East, but the issue on his finger meant it was tough to even grip the golf club.
Watson said that the "small growth on my left ring finger" had been "affecting my ability to grip a golf club the way I want" so opted to have surgery to remove it.
"Because of the location and depth of cuts, which are around the joint, the procedure is expected to prevent me from playing golf for up to eight weeks while I recover and rehab my finger," Watson added.
The eight-week timeframe for recovery also rules Watson out of making a comeback for the final International Series events - the Singapore Open and PIF Saudi International.
He'll likely have to now shut it down for the year and wait until the 2026 LIV Golf season begins in Riyadh at the start of February.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.