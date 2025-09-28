'I Don't Think We Should Ever Accept That In Golf' - Rory McIlroy Addresses Fan Abuse At Ryder Cup
The Northern Irishman addressed the abuse he received from portions of the home fans at Bethpage Black over the course of the 2025 Ryder Cup - saying that it should not be accepted
The 2025 Ryder Cup will be remembered for Team Europe's incredible triumph on away soil as well as USA's dramatic Sunday fightback, but it will also be remembered for the ugly scenes on Saturday afternoon where Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were victims of horrible abuse from portions of the crowd.
It's a storyline that almost overshadowed the entire Ryder Cup and made some fear for the future of fan behavior in the match, which appears to be becoming more and more partisan.
McIlroy once again received jibes from the home fans on Sunday in his loss to World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, and he addressed what some crowd members threw at him this week, calling it unacceptable and stating that fans crossing the line will not be tolerated at Adare Manor in two years' time.
The Northern Irishman was also confused as to why the home fans were seemingly abusing him more than they were supporting their own players.
"Look, I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," McIlroy said in Team Europe's winning Ryder Cup press conference.
"I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.
"Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.
"But you know, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable, and for me, it's - you know, come and support your home team.
"Come and support your team. I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed that people - I didn't hear a lot of shouts for Scottie today, but I heard a lot of shouts against me.
"It's like, support your players. That's the thing.
"Look, it was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played, and we tried to - I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that."
Things reached boiling point on Saturday afternoon, where a beer was thrown at him and his wife, Erica, and offensive comments caused him to back off multiple shots. Shane Lowry, McIlroy's four-ball partner, also had to be held back by his caddie at one point.
"I wish they had of let the dogs off the leashes," he joked after being asked about the extra security presence that was brought out on day two.
"The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane.
"Look, nothing was going to happen. There wasn't going to be physical altercation or anything like that apart from maybe Tommy and Rosey up to the 16th tee yesterday.
"There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior. It's a minority of the crowd. It's not the majority.
"The majority of people here are true golf fans and are respectful and let both teams have the same chance to hit the shots and play a fair contest.
"But you know, there was a small subset of people that behaved a little bit differently than that."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.