Ryder Cup Increases Security Amid Fan Disorder As Shane Lowry Held Back Over Crowd Dispute

Increased security was put in place for all four Ryder Cup Saturday afternoon four-ball matches following a series of flashpoints involving players and fans on the second day at Bethpage Black.

The PGA of America issued a statement explaining the measures it has taken to prevent further issues. It read: “We have added security and State Police to match No.1 as well as the other three matches in today’s afternoon four-balls.

“Additionally, the frequency of fan behavior messaging on video boards across the golf course has increased. We will continue to closely monitor fan behavior and take appropriate action.”

The PGA of America have confirmed extra security has been added to this afternoon's matches and issued a warning to spectators about fan behaviour ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/29R40kpvxlSeptember 27, 2025

In the morning foursomes session, the warning signs were there from the very first tee, with Rory McIlroy greeted with US fans singing: "**** you, Rory," to which he responded by sarcastically blowing a kiss.

Further on in his foursomes match alongside Tommy Fleetwood, there was a heated moment when McIlroy stepped back from his ball to tell the crowd to “shut the **** up” before brilliantly placing his approach to a few feet of the hole.

Rory McIlroy responded to abuse by blowing a kiss to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the afternoon four-ball session, in match one, McIlroy was preparing first tee shot when there was another flashpoint, this time involving playing partner Shane Lowry.

Video footage shows the Irishman take some steps towards a section of the crowd before being held back by his caddie Darren Reynolds, presumably having heard something he took issue with.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reynolds’s intervention was enough to prevent Lowry getting too close, but while McIlroy took his shot, Lowry was in the process of summoning an official, before pointing him in the direction of the area of the crowd that had caused him to react.

🚨🗣️🫨#WATCH — Tensions flare on the tee box as Shane Lowry attempts to make a run towards an unruly fan in the gallery, and is held back from going any further. pic.twitter.com/KRTndsZz4wSeptember 27, 2025

It was always known that there would be a boisterous atmosphere at the match, but there is little doubt that it crossed a line at times on Saturday.

That was not a fact lost on Oliver Holt, chief sports writer for the Daily Mail, who on the ground at Bethpage, said on X the abuse of McIlroy had been "vicious" and "thuggish".

Out on course with McIlroy’s group. The abuse of him has crossed a line this morning. Vicious, personal, thuggish edge to itSeptember 27, 2025

Meanwhile, during Sky Sports’ coverage on Saturday, members of the broadcasting team had their say, too.

"The officials have got to step in," said Sir Nick Faldo at one point, with Wayne Riley adding: "It's getting a little bit silly now."

Dame Laura Davies remarked: "Making themselves look foolish. It’s absolutely ridiculous."

As far back as last October, at a 'One Year To Go' event, US captain Keegan Bradley voiced his thoughts on the reception the players would face, saying: “I have total faith in the fans of New York to cheer on their team, proudly and loudly.

"I don't want them to cross the line, to do anything that would affect the course of play. But it's going to be a tough atmosphere. It's going to be tough for both teams.

"It's really important to us - the US side - that it's a fair place to play for both teams. Nobody on either team wants this to get uncomfortable or weird out there.”

Given the incidents on Saturday and extra security measures put in place to counter them, it seems those pleas went largely unheeded.