'She Handled Everything This Week With Class And Poise And Dignity Like She Always Has' - Rory And European Teammates Praise Erica McIlroy At Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy's wife was praised by her husband and other members of the European side after she received 'astonishing abuse' at Bethpage Black this weekend
Rory McIlroy addressed the abuse he suffered from fans at the Ryder Cup this week in Team Europe's winning press conference.
But it wasn't just the World No.2 that received jibes and offensive comments from small portions of the spectators. His four-ball partner on Saturday afternoon, Shane Lowry, also copped a lot of abuse while McIlroy's wife Erica had a beer thrown at her.
McIlroy was asked about how Erica is after three days of intense spectating and supporting, to which the Northern Irishman and two of his teammates had nothing but praise.
Stoll was said to have received an "astonishing" amount of abuse from fans according to Lowry, with McIlroy's personal life subject to constant cries from certain crowd members at Bethpage.
"It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," McIlroy said of his wife.
"Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman. You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has.
"I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight."
"Can I just pick up on that, if you don't mind? Because I actually had no idea that Erica had a beer thrown at her yesterday, so fair play to Erica," Justin Rose interjected.
"She didn't bring that to the team room. We didn't make that a big deal. That's news to me. That says a lot about the strength of Erica and everybody on this team.
Shane Lowry was also quick to stick up for Mrs McIlroy.
"I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy, and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing and the way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable, and kudos to her for that."
