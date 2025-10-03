Ryder Cup MC Apologizes For Rory McIlroy Chant & Explains How First Tee Went 'Really Toxic' On Infamous Saturday

The MC who was caught on video singing 'F*** you Rory' has spoken about the incident at length for the first time - with Heather McMahan apologizing again while offering her version of events.

The now infamous Saturday started with thousands of USA fans engaging in the chant before McIlroy was abut to start his morning match.

Tensions boiled over throughout the day - with McIlroy seen telling fans to "Shut the **** up" before hitting a shot and plenty of instances of vile abuse and chanting that really let the Ryder Cup and Team USA down.

McMahan apologized at the time and stepped down from her role as MC at Bethpage Black, and now speaking on her own podcast has explained the wider context of the incident.

"The Ryder Cup is feral, the crowd was feral, it was a brutal environment," said McMahan as she explained she regretted saying the chant once in an antmosphere she admits got out of control quickly.

“I would just like to say that I immediately did not like the energy and the vibe from when that started to happen. I will take full responsibility, and sincerely apologize to Rory [McIlroy], team Europe for saying that,” she continued. “It was so foolish of me.

“I did not start the chant, I would just like that narrative to get out there. I did not start it, but any way that I participated in that, even just saying it once, was so foolish and so silly of me.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Expanding on the atmosphere on that first tee box, McMahan said that even so early in the morning, it quickly turned from fun to feral and toxic in a hurry.

“It went from us trying to be fun and funny and like get it going, to immediately just was negative and felt really toxic,” she said.

“As soon as I said that I was like, 'I don’t want any part of this. This was just getting weird and I don’t know how to control this crowd of 4,000 dudes at five o’clock in the morning, shouting crazy s***.'

“As soon as that happened, I immediately turned to my producer and said ‘let’s just get the DJ to play music. I don’t know what to do with this audience right now, so I’m not going to participate.’”

'I can not control what 40,000 drunk men at a golf tournament do'

And after insisting she shut down the chant as soon as she realized her mistake, McMahan then was keen to point out that any reports that she helped to inspire the afternoon's vile abuse of players were way off the mark.

"The stuff that was said in the afternoon was just embarrassing for the New York crowd, tasteless, stupid, low brow," said McMahan.

"And when I saw headlines I was to blame for that, for thousands of drunk man to go out after that and make ass hats out of themselves - that would never be my intention and I would never participate in that.

"I can not control what 40,000 drunk men at a golf tournament do, much less could I control them that morning, 4,000 of them, it was very overwhelming."