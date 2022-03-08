The Players Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

One of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the year, The Players Championship, takes place at TPC Sawgrass in Florida this week, with a record purse up for grabs and one of the most competitive fields you’ll find anywhere.

Last year, Justin Thomas took the title by a stroke over Lee Westwood in the unofficial fifth Major, but it was Sergio Garcia who made the early running. His seven-under first round of 65 briefly rekindled memories of 2008 and his only Players Championship victory to date. Others who enjoyed solid opening rounds last year included American Brian Harman, who stood two shots behind Garcia going into day two. Eventual winner Thomas was well down the leaderboard after the first day, at six shots behind the leader.

TPC Sawgrass is known for its many bunkers and water hazards, most notably the iconic island green at the 17th, which is regarded as one of the most difficult par 3s in the game. Players will be mindful of those potential pitfalls as they aim to get off to a good start when they tee off on Thursday. Thomas begins his bid to become the first player to win back-to-back Players Championships at 12.56pm in a group with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. In another high-profile group, John Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland tee off earlier, at 7.51am. Here is the full list of tee times for the first and second rounds:

Players Championship Tee Times 2021 – First And Second Rounds

*Note: All times local (EST)

THURSDAY (FIRST ROUND)

First Tee

6.45am Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

6.56am Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

7.07am Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

7.18am Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski

7.29am Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

7.40am Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

7.51am K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

8.02am Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

8.13am Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

8.24am Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

8.35am Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

8.46am Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith

11.50am Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

12.01pm Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12.12pm Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

12.23pm Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

12.34pm Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson

12.45pm Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

12.56pm Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

1.07pm Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

1.18pm Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson

1.29pm Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

1.40pm Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

1.51pm Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

10th Tee

6.45am Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

6.56am Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

7.07am Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

7.18am Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

7.29am Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

7.40am Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

7.51am Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

8.02am Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

8.13am Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

8.24am Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

8.35am Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

8.46am Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

11.50am Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.01pm Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

12.12pm James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

12.23pm Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

12.34pm Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

12.45pm Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

12.56pm Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

1.07pm Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

1.18pm Luke List, Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

1.29pm Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

1.40pm Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

1.51pm Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala

FRIDAY (SECOND ROUND)

First Tee

6.45am Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

6.56am Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

7.07am James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

7.18am Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

7.29am Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

7.40am Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

7.51am Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

8.02am Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

8.13am Luke List, Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

8.24am Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

8.35am Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

8.46am Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala

11.50am Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

12.01pm Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

12.12pm Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

12.23pm Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12.34pm Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

12.45pm Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

12.56pm Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1.07pm Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

1.18pm Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

1.29pm Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

1.40pm Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

1.51pm Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

10th Tee

6.45am Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

6.56am Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

7.07am Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

7.18am Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

7.29am Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson

7.40am Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

7.51am Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

8.02am Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

8.13am Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson

8.24am Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

8.35am Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

8.46am Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

11.50am Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

12.01pm Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

12.12pm Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

12.23pm Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski

12.34pm Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

12.45pm Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

12.56pm K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

1.07pm Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

1.18pm Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

1.29pm Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

1.40pm Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

1.51pm Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith