The Players Championship field reads like a who’s who of golf, with 47 of the world’s top 50 ranked players set to be in action. Bryson DeChambeau withdrew on Monday, but he’s one of only three - along with Phil Mickelson and Harris English - of the best 50 golfers on the planet not to be teeing it up at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

The latest changes to the field saw Hayden Buckley out for the newly crowned Puerto Rico Open winner, Ryan Brehm, before DeChambeau’s withdrawal meant Buckley was back in again. Mickelson’s decision to take a break from the game and miss this event means it will be the first time The Players Championship has taken place without either Mickelson or Tiger Woods since 1994.

After a testing week at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, those playing this week will be looking forward to shooting some lower scores on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Last year, Justin Thomas came from behind on the final day to win with a 14-under-par total, boosted by going 5-under-par over the four-hole stretch from the 9th.

Last week at Bay Hill, only four players managed to shoot under par on the final day, with Rory McIlroy comparing the conditions to being “like crazy golf”. At the same time, Brehm claimed his place with a six-shot victory in Puerto Rico, his 20-under-par total seeing him finish well clear of the field, headed by Max McGreevy at 14-under-par.

The Players Championship is known as the unofficial 5th Major, has a $20million prizepool, with $3.6million for first, making it golf’s richest tournament. Thomas, who will be looking to become the first ever to win back-to-back Players Championships, had to make do with a paltry $2.7million for his victory last year.

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD 2022