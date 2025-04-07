Augusta National And Tiger Woods Announce Project To Build New Short Course And TGR Learning Lab

Augusta National and the five-time Masters champion have teamed up to deliver a project that will benefit the local community

Tiger Woods at the 2024 Masters
Tiger Woods has partnered with Augusta National on a new project to benefit the local community
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Fred Ridley has announced that Augusta National is to partner with Tiger Woods in an initiative that will see a new short course for the local community offering affordable golf, as well as a learning lab to offer access to high-quality educational programming.

The link-up will see the five-time Masters champion’s TGR Design oversee the design of a nine-hole short course at Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as The Patch, while his non-profit TGR Foundation will build the country’s fourth TGR Learning Lab in Augusta.

Augusta National chairman Ridley announced details of the partnership in a press conference three days before the opening round of the 2025 Masters, where he outlined the benefits of both schemes to the local community.

On the RGR Learning Lab, which will be located in Augusta’s Harrisburg neighborhood at the former Lamar Elementary School, he said: “This concept was launched in 2006 in Anaheim, California, and provides underserved youth with access to education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, often referred to by the acronym STEAM.

"This program also prepares students for college and their careers and lives that will follow. The goal is to unlock the potential in every student, and that goal is being met.”

Ridley also explained that students will be able to learn golf thanks to the new short course, to be named The Loop at The Patch in honor of caddies who have used the course as a gathering spot. He said: “Students at the lab will have access to The Loop to learn the game of golf as well as the values of the game that will positively influence them throughout their lives.”

Fred Ridley at the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Fred Ridley announced the partnership at a press conference

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: “For our part, Augusta National will make a meaningful financial contribution to the lab's construction and ongoing operation.”

Woods isn’t at Augusta National this week as he’s recovering from surgery after rupturing a tendon in his left achilles, but he appeared on video, saying: “To have the ability to be able to design something that’s going to impact the community, something that I truly believe in and education and STEAM and giving back to the underserved, and to be able to do this with Augusta National, what an honor.”

Ridley also confirmed that The Loop at The Patch has begun construction and should open next year, while the TGR Learning Lab is scheduled to open in 2028.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸