Augusta National And Tiger Woods Announce Project To Build New Short Course And TGR Learning Lab
Augusta National and the five-time Masters champion have teamed up to deliver a project that will benefit the local community
Fred Ridley has announced that Augusta National is to partner with Tiger Woods in an initiative that will see a new short course for the local community offering affordable golf, as well as a learning lab to offer access to high-quality educational programming.
The link-up will see the five-time Masters champion’s TGR Design oversee the design of a nine-hole short course at Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as The Patch, while his non-profit TGR Foundation will build the country’s fourth TGR Learning Lab in Augusta.
Augusta National chairman Ridley announced details of the partnership in a press conference three days before the opening round of the 2025 Masters, where he outlined the benefits of both schemes to the local community.
Augusta National Golf Club and @TigerWoods will team up to enrich access to high-quality educational programming and affordable golf in Augusta. pic.twitter.com/8x6uAJ0jzyApril 7, 2025
On the RGR Learning Lab, which will be located in Augusta’s Harrisburg neighborhood at the former Lamar Elementary School, he said: “This concept was launched in 2006 in Anaheim, California, and provides underserved youth with access to education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, often referred to by the acronym STEAM.
"This program also prepares students for college and their careers and lives that will follow. The goal is to unlock the potential in every student, and that goal is being met.”
Ridley also explained that students will be able to learn golf thanks to the new short course, to be named The Loop at The Patch in honor of caddies who have used the course as a gathering spot. He said: “Students at the lab will have access to The Loop to learn the game of golf as well as the values of the game that will positively influence them throughout their lives.”
He added: “For our part, Augusta National will make a meaningful financial contribution to the lab's construction and ongoing operation.”
Woods isn’t at Augusta National this week as he’s recovering from surgery after rupturing a tendon in his left achilles, but he appeared on video, saying: “To have the ability to be able to design something that’s going to impact the community, something that I truly believe in and education and STEAM and giving back to the underserved, and to be able to do this with Augusta National, what an honor.”
Ridley also confirmed that The Loop at The Patch has begun construction and should open next year, while the TGR Learning Lab is scheduled to open in 2028.
