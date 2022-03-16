14 Things You Didn't Know About Fred Ridley

1. He was born in Lakeland and was raised in Winter Haven, two cities in Florida. He currently resides in Tampa.

2. His middle name is Scobie.

3. He is a business lawyer and a partner in the international law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP.

4. Ridley was elected the seventh Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament on August 22, 2017

5. He is the first Chairman of Augusta National who has played in the Masters Tournament. He played in the event as an amateur competitor (1976-78).

Fred Ridley and Jack Nicklaus at the 1976 Masters (Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

7. Ridley enjoyed a distinguished career in amateur golf, having won the 1975 United States Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Virginia. He is the last U.S. Amateur champion never to have turned professional.

8. He also competed in 10 U.S. Amateur competitions.

9. Ridley has been a member at Augusta National since 2000.

10. During his annual press conference at the 2018 Masters, Ridley announced the creation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, with the inaugural championship taking place the week prior to the 2019 Masters.

Fred Ridley presents Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan with the winner's cup at the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur (Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. He was a playing member of the 1976 U.S. World Amateur team and the 1977 U.S. Walker Cup team. Additionally he was the non-playing captain of the 1987 and 1989 U.S. Walker Cup teams and the 2010 U.S. World Amateur team.

12. He and his wife Betsy have three daughters, Maggie, Libby and Sydney, and two grandchildren

13. In 2005 he was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. He did so as a 'Distinguished Letterwinner'.

14. Ridley served on the USGA Executive Committee from 1994-2005 and was elected as the 58th president of the USGA from 2004-05.