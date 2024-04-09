A Course Specifically For Women And A Public Driving Range - How Original Plans For Augusta National Golf Club Would Have Made It Unrecognizable Today
Augusta is home to arguably the most famous golf course in the world - but it was originally planned to be joined by a handful of other layouts, too
Augusta National Golf Club is home to arguably the most famous and bucket-listed course in the sport.
Outside of its one professional tournament and the closing stage of the Women's Amateur event, it is played by a very limited number people (thought to be fewer than 300) who are a part of its current membership and is presented annually to those watching on TV as a total golfing utopia.
Yet, if history had taken a different path, it might not currently possess such a prominent role in the golfing landscape.
How Many Courses Does Augusta National Golf Club Have?
Every year, Augusta plays host to The Masters and kicks off 'Major season' in the men's game. Of course, it is unique in that the Georgia golf course remains the only tournament of the four prestigious events that never moves away.
And as part of the most traditional week on the golfing calendar, on the eve of the tournament, the par 3 contest takes place. It does so on a bespoke nine-hole layout that measures a little over 1,000 yards.
The perfectly-manicured pair of courses make up Augusta National Golf Club's total structure. It has two, but it could have held double that (and a public driving range) if things had been different.
According to Golf Digest's David Owen - who was given unprecedented access to Augusta National back in the 1990s in order to deliver a comprehensive history of the club and tournament - a second 18-hole course which was designed "specifically for women" was in Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones' plans.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The idea was that, as soon as the club’s membership passed 1,000, building would begin as the club aimed to appeal to wives of prospective members.
The two co-founders also dreamed up a third nine-hole "approach-and-putt" layout and a mini Augusta National pitch-and-putt course with smaller versions of the club's crowning glory. The initial idea was that visitors would be able to play for a proposed fee of 25 cents.
Meanwhile, course designer, Alister MacKenzie had the unique idea of drawing up plans for a genuine 19th hole (not the kind that plays host to post-round refreshments) which measured out at 90 yards in order to give "the loser... the opportunity of getting his money back by playing double or quits."
Roberts wanted to see an "especially attractive" public driving range built as well as an "interactive golf Hall of Fame."
There was even the thought of adding a horse stable and bridle path as additional recreational options in the club's original plans.
Unfortunately, Augusta - like the overwhelming majority of America at the time - was suffering from financial troubles as a result of the Great Depression and, later, World War Two.
This meant that the club, which was only established in 1930, was never able to act on Roberts, Jones, and MacKenzie's plans - leaving Augusta to ultimately push all of its energy into the famous 7,555-yard course and its little sister that we see today.
The club, which is now one of the most powerful organizations in the global game, continues to buy up surrounding land and build impressive structures, so a second full course may well be in the pipeline at some point in the future. Until then, Augusta National is home to 27 delightful holes of golf.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Tommy Fleetwood To Have Replacement Augusta Caddie On The Bag For The Masters
Tommy Fleetwood has turned to Augusta National's former caddie master for the event after illness forced his regular bagman to miss out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Does Augusta National Need More Lengthening? Past Masters Champions Say No
Augusta National has lengthened several holes in recent years to account for players hitting the ball further
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Three LIV Golfers In The Masters Field Not Yet Qualified For Next Year’s Event
Three players are in the field for the 2024 Major who already have concerns over appearing at Augusta National in 2025
By Mike Hall Published
-
17 Past Champions Have Decided Not To Play In This Year's Masters - Here's Who They Are
In total, 17 former champions are have decided not to take up their opportunity to play at the 2024 tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Walks Masters Practice Round With Vintage Wilson Staff Putter
Tiger Woods had a Wilson 8802 putter with him for a practice round ahead of The Masters
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Big Name LIV Golfers Not In This Week's Masters Field
There are 13 LIV Golfers in the Masters field but these big names from the 54-hole league haven't managed to qualify
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Masters Amateurs In The Field - Augusta National 2024
Five amateurs will tee it up at Augusta National for The Masters 2024, find out how they all qualified for the first Major of the year
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods Arrives At Augusta National Ahead Of The Masters
The five-time Green Jacket winner was pictured at Augusta National, as he makes his first start since February
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'He Has Just Got To Relax And Play Golf' - Butch Harmon Gives Rory McIlroy Assessment Before The Masters
Having seen the four-time Major winner just a week ago, Harmon has given his thoughts on McIlroy's chances at the first Major of the year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Akshay Bhatia Beats Denny McCarthy In Thrilling Valero Texas Open Playoff To Book Masters Debut
The American sees off a sensational charge by Denny McCarthy to secure his second PGA Tour title
By James Nursey Last updated