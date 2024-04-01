T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards Prize Money Payout 2024

Pajaree Anannarukarn defends her title at the event, which has a new sponsor and format

Pajaree Anannarukarn with the Bank Of Hope LPGA Match Play trophy
Pajaree Anannarukarn beat Ayaka Furue to the 2023 title





After last week’s inaugural Ford Championship in Arizona, the LPGA Tour heads to Nevada for the T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards (formerly the Bank Of Hope LPGA Match Play).

This week’s event takes place at the course with the world’s most expensive green fee, Shadow Creek Golf Club, where 96 players will compete for a prize money payout of $2m.

The event has a revised format in 2024. As well as the field increasing in size by 32, for the first time it combines stroke play and match play.

The stroke play element of the tournament takes place between Wednesday and Friday, with the top 65 players and ties making the 36-hole cut. After the third round of stroke play, the top eight players will advance to the match play competition taking place over the weekend, concluding on Sunday with the championship match.

This year’s prize money payout is $500,000 more than in 2023. On that occasion, Pajaree Anannarukarn completed a 3&1 victory over Ayaka Furue to earn $225,000.

However, thanks to the increased purse for the 2024 edition, this year’s winner will earn $300,000 as well as 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$188,651
3rd$121,360
4th$121,360
5th$66,103
6th$66,103
7th$66,103
8th$66,103
9th$45,962
10th$41,831
11th$38,731
12th$36,149
13th$33,877
14th$31,812
15th$29,952
16th$28,300
17th$26,855
18th$25,615
19th$24,582
20th$23,755
21st$22,930
22nd$22,103
23rd$21,278
24th$20,450
25th$19,728
26th$19,005
27th$18,281
28th$17,558
29th$16,836
30th$16,216
31st$15,596
32nd$14,976
33rd$14,356
34th$13,736
35th$13,221
36th$12,704
37th$12,189
38th$11,671
39th$11,154
40th$10,741
41st$10,329
42nd$9,916
43rd$9,502
44th$9,089
45th$8,779
46th$8,469
47th$8,159
48th$7,849
49th$7,539
50th$7,229
51st$7,024
52nd$6,817
53rd$6,609
54th$6,404
55th$6,197
56th$5,990
57th$5,784
58th$5,577
59th$5,372
60th$5,164
61st$5,062
62nd$4,957
63rd$4,854
64th$4,752
65th$4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The T-Mobile Match Play?

Nelly Korda at the Ford Championship Presented By KCC

Nelly Korda is looking for her fourth LPGA Tour win in a row



World No.1 Nelly Korda plays after making it three wins in a row at last week’s Ford Championship. The American held off the challenge of Hira Naveed in Arizona and, with the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, just two weeks away she will be looking to continue that momentum here.

Elsewhere, Pajaree Anannarukarn defends her title along with the player she beat last year, Ayaka Furue. Other former winners of the tournament are in the field, too - 2022 winner Eun Hee Ji and 2021 champion Ally Ewing.

Other big names in the field include Celine Boutier, who won last year’s Amundi Evian Championship, while US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz plays too.

There are also slots for two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, former World No.1 Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, who is currently in the world rankings 12th, and Swede Linn Grant. Other Major winners in the field include Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist and Angela Stanford.

What Is The Format For The T-Mobile Match Play?

The revised format will see 96 players competing between Wednesday and Thursday in a stroke play competition with a 36-hole cut. The top 65 and ties will then head into 18 holes of stroke play on Friday with the top eight progressing, which will be determined by aggregate scoring over three rounds and a playoff for any ties. The quarter-final and semi-final match play contests will take place on Saturday, with an 18 hole championship match on Sunday.

Where Is The T-Mobile Match Play?

The event will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas, which is known for having the world’s most expensive green fee. The venue is framed against a backdrop of mountains, while its lush manicured fairways are set among mature pines.


Women's Golf


Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

