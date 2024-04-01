T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards Prize Money Payout 2024

After last week’s inaugural Ford Championship in Arizona, the LPGA Tour heads to Nevada for the T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards (formerly the Bank Of Hope LPGA Match Play).

This week’s event takes place at the course with the world’s most expensive green fee, Shadow Creek Golf Club, where 96 players will compete for a prize money payout of $2m.

The event has a revised format in 2024. As well as the field increasing in size by 32, for the first time it combines stroke play and match play.

The stroke play element of the tournament takes place between Wednesday and Friday, with the top 65 players and ties making the 36-hole cut. After the third round of stroke play, the top eight players will advance to the match play competition taking place over the weekend, concluding on Sunday with the championship match.

This year’s prize money payout is $500,000 more than in 2023. On that occasion, Pajaree Anannarukarn completed a 3&1 victory over Ayaka Furue to earn $225,000.

However, thanks to the increased purse for the 2024 edition, this year’s winner will earn $300,000 as well as 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $121,360 4th $121,360 5th $66,103 6th $66,103 7th $66,103 8th $66,103 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The T-Mobile Match Play?

Nelly Korda is looking for her fourth LPGA Tour win in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Nelly Korda plays after making it three wins in a row at last week’s Ford Championship. The American held off the challenge of Hira Naveed in Arizona and, with the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, just two weeks away she will be looking to continue that momentum here.

Elsewhere, Pajaree Anannarukarn defends her title along with the player she beat last year, Ayaka Furue. Other former winners of the tournament are in the field, too - 2022 winner Eun Hee Ji and 2021 champion Ally Ewing.

Other big names in the field include Celine Boutier, who won last year’s Amundi Evian Championship, while US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz plays too.

There are also slots for two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, former World No.1 Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, who is currently in the world rankings 12th, and Swede Linn Grant. Other Major winners in the field include Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist and Angela Stanford.

What Is The Format For The T-Mobile Match Play? The revised format will see 96 players competing between Wednesday and Thursday in a stroke play competition with a 36-hole cut. The top 65 and ties will then head into 18 holes of stroke play on Friday with the top eight progressing, which will be determined by aggregate scoring over three rounds and a playoff for any ties. The quarter-final and semi-final match play contests will take place on Saturday, with an 18 hole championship match on Sunday.