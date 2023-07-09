US Women's Open Leaderboard, Live Updates: Hataoka Leads At Pebble Beach, Aberg Hunting PGA Tour Win

Refresh

Hello and welcome

A mammoth Sunday of golf is underway, with action from the US Women's Open and the John Deere Classic. We'll keep you updated with news from both.

At Pebble Beach, Nasa Hataoka leads by one from Allisen Corpuz, with Charley Hull, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang among the chasing pack. The final group tee off in an hour and 20 minutes.

Over on the PGA Tour, a couple of Europeans are at the top of the leaderboard. Austria's Sepp Straka leads on his own but Sweden's Ludvig Aberg is just a shot behind as he continues to make a strong case to be considered for a Ryder Cup spot.