US Women's Open Leaderboard, Live Updates: Hataoka Leads At Pebble Beach, Aberg Hunting PGA Tour Win

Live updates from the final round of the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach

Andrew Wright
By Andrew Wright
Minjee Lee of Australia putts hole 9 during the first round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Live updates from what promises to be a brilliant Sunday of golf, with some of the best male and female players in action. We'll be focusing on the US Women's Open from Pebble Beach as Japan's Nasa Hataoka leads going into the final round but we'll also keep you updated with news from the John Deere Classic.

US Women's Open Leaderboard

  • -7 Hataoka
  • -6 Corpuz
  • -4 Kim, Tardy
  • -2 Shin, Ryu

John Deere Classic Leaderboard

  • -19 Straka
  • -18 Todd, Aberg
  • -17 Young, Hubbard, Smalley
Hello and welcome

A mammoth Sunday of golf is underway, with action from the US Women's Open and the John Deere Classic. We'll keep you updated with news from both.

At Pebble Beach, Nasa Hataoka leads by one from Allisen Corpuz, with Charley Hull, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang among the chasing pack. The final group tee off in an hour and 20 minutes. 

Over on the PGA Tour, a couple of Europeans are at the top of the leaderboard. Austria's Sepp Straka leads on his own but Sweden's Ludvig Aberg is just a shot behind as he continues to make a strong case to be considered for a Ryder Cup spot.

