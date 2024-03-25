Ford Championship Presented By KCC Prize Money Payout 2024
A world-class field heads to Arizona for the inaugural event, where the largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is available
The LPGA Tour continues with the inaugural Ford Championship, which takes place at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
After last week’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, which saw Nelly Korda bag her 10th LPGA Tour title, and with it, prize money of $300,000 from the purse of $2m, there’s even more to play for this week.
The event offers a purse of $2.25m, which is the same as one of the big men’s event’s this week, the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour. The payout is also the highest on the LPGA Tour this season, coming in at $50,000 more than the prize money for the Blue Bay LPGA.
This week’s winner will earn $337,500, while the runner-up stands to make $212,232. As well as the financial prize, the victor will also bank 500 Race To CME Globe points and points in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.
Below is the prize money payout for the Ford Championship Presented By KCC.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$337,500
|2nd
|$212,232
|3rd
|$153,960
|4th
|$119,099
|5th
|$95,862
|6th
|$78,432
|7th
|$65,651
|8th
|$57,518
|9th
|$51,708
|10th
|$47,060
|11th
|$43,572
|12th
|$40,667
|13th
|$38,112
|14th
|$35,788
|15th
|$33,696
|16th
|$31,837
|17th
|$30,211
|18h
|$28,816
|19th
|$27,655
|20th
|$26,725
|21st
|$25,796
|22nd
|$24,866
|23rd
|$23,937
|24th
|$23,006
|25th
|$22,194
|26th
|$21,381
|27th
|$20,566
|28th
|$19,753
|29th
|$18,940
|30th
|$18,242
|31st
|$17,546
|32nd
|$16,848
|33rd
|$16,151
|34th
|$15,453
|35th
|$14,873
|36th
|$14,292
|37th
|$13,712
|38th
|$13,130
|39th
|$12,548
|40th
|$12,084
|41st
|$11,620
|42nd
|$11,156
|43rd
|$10,689
|44th
|$10,225
|45th
|$9,877
|46th
|$9,528
|47th
|$9,179
|48th
|$8,830
|49th
|$8,482
|50th
|$8,133
|51st
|$7,902
|52nd
|$7,669
|53rd
|$7,435
|54th
|$7,204
|55th
|$6,972
|56th
|$6,738
|57th
|$6,508
|58th
|$6,274
|59th
|$6,043
|60th
|$5,810
|61st
|$5,694
|62nd
|$5,577
|63rd
|$5,461
|64th
|$5,345
|65th
|$5,228
Who Are The Star Names In The Ford Championship Presented By KCC?
As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is a star-studded field for the event, including the world’s top five.
Nelly Korda moved back to the World No.1 position with her victory at last week’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, and she will be hoping to consolidate that position amid competition from those immediately beneath her in the rankings – Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin and Minjee Lee.
Elsewhere, Lydia Ko looks for the victory that would see her enter the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, while there’s also an appearance from Blue Bay LPGA winner Bailey Tardy, HSBC Women’s World Championship victor Sarah Schmelzel and Patty Tavatanakit, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Overall, the field contains 33 Major champions, with that group winning 49 of the showpiece events between them.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Ford Championship?
Players will be competing for the largest purse on the LPGA Tour so far this season, with a total prize fund of $2.25m available. The winner is set for a $337,500 payout, while the runner-up stands to make $212,232.
Where Is The Ford Championship?
The tournament takes place at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona. The course, which features stunning views of the mountains, also has an island green as its signature hole, the 17th.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
