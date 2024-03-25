Ford Championship Presented By KCC Prize Money Payout 2024

A world-class field heads to Arizona for the inaugural event, where the largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is available

Nelly Korda takes a shot at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
Nelly Korda is looking for her third win of the year

Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The LPGA Tour continues with the inaugural Ford Championship, which takes place at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona. 

After last week’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, which saw Nelly Korda bag her 10th LPGA Tour title, and with it, prize money of $300,000 from the purse of $2m, there’s even more to play for this week.

The event offers a purse of $2.25m, which is the same as one of the big men’s event’s this week, the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour. The payout is also the highest on the LPGA Tour this season, coming in at $50,000 more than the prize money for the Blue Bay LPGA.

This week’s winner will earn $337,500, while the runner-up stands to make $212,232. As well as the financial prize, the victor will also bank 500 Race To CME Globe points and points in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Below is the prize money payout for the Ford Championship Presented By KCC.

Ford Championship Presented By KCC Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$337,500
2nd$212,232
3rd$153,960
4th$119,099
5th$95,862
6th$78,432
7th$65,651
8th$57,518
9th$51,708
10th$47,060
11th$43,572
12th$40,667
13th$38,112
14th$35,788
15th$33,696
16th$31,837
17th$30,211
18h$28,816
19th$27,655
20th$26,725
21st$25,796
22nd$24,866
23rd$23,937
24th$23,006
25th$22,194
26th$21,381
27th$20,566
28th$19,753
29th$18,940
30th$18,242
31st$17,546
32nd$16,848
33rd$16,151
34th$15,453
35th$14,873
36th$14,292
37th$13,712
38th$13,130
39th$12,548
40th$12,084
41st$11,620
42nd$11,156
43rd$10,689
44th$10,225
45th$9,877
46th$9,528
47th$9,179
48th$8,830
49th$8,482
50th$8,133
51st$7,902
52nd$7,669
53rd$7,435
54th$7,204
55th$6,972
56th$6,738
57th$6,508
58th$6,274
59th$6,043
60th$5,810
61st$5,694
62nd$5,577
63rd$5,461
64th$5,345
65th$5,228

Who Are The Star Names In The Ford Championship Presented By KCC?

Celine Boutier takes a tee shot at the Blue Bay LPGA

Celine Boutier is hoping for her seventh LPGA Tour victory



As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is a star-studded field for the event, including the world’s top five.

Nelly Korda moved back to the World No.1 position with her victory at last week’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, and she will be hoping to consolidate that position amid competition from those immediately beneath her in the rankings – Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin and Minjee Lee.

Elsewhere, Lydia Ko looks for the victory that would see her enter the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, while there’s also an appearance from Blue Bay LPGA winner Bailey Tardy, HSBC Women’s World Championship victor Sarah Schmelzel and Patty Tavatanakit, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Overall, the field contains 33 Major champions, with that group winning 49 of the showpiece events between them.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Ford Championship?

Players will be competing for the largest purse on the LPGA Tour so far this season, with a total prize fund of $2.25m available. The winner is set for a $337,500 payout, while the runner-up stands to make $212,232.

Where Is The Ford Championship?

The tournament takes place at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona. The course, which features stunning views of the mountains, also has an island green as its signature hole, the 17th.

Topics
Women's Golf
