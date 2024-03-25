Ford Championship Presented By KCC Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour continues with the inaugural Ford Championship, which takes place at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.

After last week’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, which saw Nelly Korda bag her 10th LPGA Tour title, and with it, prize money of $300,000 from the purse of $2m, there’s even more to play for this week.

The event offers a purse of $2.25m, which is the same as one of the big men’s event’s this week, the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour. The payout is also the highest on the LPGA Tour this season, coming in at $50,000 more than the prize money for the Blue Bay LPGA.

This week’s winner will earn $337,500, while the runner-up stands to make $212,232. As well as the financial prize, the victor will also bank 500 Race To CME Globe points and points in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Ford Championship Presented By KCC Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $337,500 2nd $212,232 3rd $153,960 4th $119,099 5th $95,862 6th $78,432 7th $65,651 8th $57,518 9th $51,708 10th $47,060 11th $43,572 12th $40,667 13th $38,112 14th $35,788 15th $33,696 16th $31,837 17th $30,211 18h $28,816 19th $27,655 20th $26,725 21st $25,796 22nd $24,866 23rd $23,937 24th $23,006 25th $22,194 26th $21,381 27th $20,566 28th $19,753 29th $18,940 30th $18,242 31st $17,546 32nd $16,848 33rd $16,151 34th $15,453 35th $14,873 36th $14,292 37th $13,712 38th $13,130 39th $12,548 40th $12,084 41st $11,620 42nd $11,156 43rd $10,689 44th $10,225 45th $9,877 46th $9,528 47th $9,179 48th $8,830 49th $8,482 50th $8,133 51st $7,902 52nd $7,669 53rd $7,435 54th $7,204 55th $6,972 56th $6,738 57th $6,508 58th $6,274 59th $6,043 60th $5,810 61st $5,694 62nd $5,577 63rd $5,461 64th $5,345 65th $5,228

Who Are The Star Names In The Ford Championship Presented By KCC?

As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is a star-studded field for the event, including the world’s top five.

Nelly Korda moved back to the World No.1 position with her victory at last week’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, and she will be hoping to consolidate that position amid competition from those immediately beneath her in the rankings – Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin and Minjee Lee.

Elsewhere, Lydia Ko looks for the victory that would see her enter the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, while there’s also an appearance from Blue Bay LPGA winner Bailey Tardy, HSBC Women’s World Championship victor Sarah Schmelzel and Patty Tavatanakit, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Overall, the field contains 33 Major champions, with that group winning 49 of the showpiece events between them.

