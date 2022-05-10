Soudal Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The European Tour (now named the DP World Tour) returns to Belgium for the first time since 2019 with the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Schilde, near Antwerp.

Three years ago at the same course the tournament was named the Belgian Knockout, and had an innovative format combining strokeplay and matchplay, which Italian Guido Migliozzi won. He returns this year, but for an event featuring the more traditional strokeplay format.

Fresh from his incredible British Masters win last week, Thorbjorn Olesen goes in search of back-to-back wins. The Dane isn’t the biggest name in the 156-player field, though. While there is only one man in the current world top 50 among the competitors, that player is World No.36 Thomas Pieters, who, as well as hailing from Belgium, is considered one of the most gifted players of his generation. While Pieters’ career hasn’t quite taken off in the way he would have hoped, there will be huge expectations on the shoulders of the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Champion as he plays in his home country. Compatriots Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Detry will also hope to perform well before a local crowd.

Swede Sebastian Soderberg appeared to have the British Masters title in the palm of his hand at The Belfry, before Olesen’s eagle-birdie finish relegated him to the runner-up slot, and he’ll be hoping to avenge that disappointment this week. Others hoping for a strong tournament include Ryder Cup stars Rafa Cabrera Bello and Bernd Wiesberger. Oliver Bekker, who finished runner-up to Adri Arnaus in the recent Catalunya Championship, also plays.

A $2m purse is on offer, meaning the winner will take home $330,330. The runner-up will win $220,220.

Below is the full breakdown of prize money and the field.

SOUDAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY

Position Prize Money 1st $330,330 2nd $220,220 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,400 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

SOUDAL OPEN FIELD

Angles, Pep

Antcliff, Maverick

Bekker, Oliver

Bertasio, Nino

Besseling, Wil

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Björk, Alexander

Bjørn, Thomas

Bring, Christoffer

Brown, Steven

Buijs, Lars

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Cañizares, Alejandro

Catlin, John

Chawrasia, S.S.P.

Chege, Samuel

Chesters, Ashley

Coetzee, George

Cohen, Asaf

Colsaerts, Nicolas

Coupland, Dave

Crocker, Sean

De Bondt, Alan

Detryl, Thomas

Dredge, Bradley

Drysdale, David

Du Plessis, Hennie

Dubuisson, Victor

Elvira, Nacho

Farr, Oliver

Ferguson, Ewen

Figueiredo, Pedro

Fisher, Oliver

Ford, Matt

Forrest, Grant

Fox, Ryan

Gagli, Lorenzo

Gallacher, Stephen

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Gavins, Daniel

Geary, Josh

Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste

Gouveia, Ricardo

Green, Gavin

Grinberg, Lev

Guerrier, Julien

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B.

Harding, Justin

Havrel, Grégory

Hebert, Benjamin

Horsey, David

Horsfield, Sam

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Jacquelin, Raphaël

Janewattananond, Jazz

Jordan, Matthew

Karlberg, Rikard

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kofstad, Espen

Lacroix, Frederic

Lagergren, Joakim

Laporta, Francesco

Lawrence, Thriston

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Li, Haotong

Lieser, Ondrej

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Luiten, Joost

Mansell, Richard

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

Meronk, Adrian

Meyer De Beco, James

Migliozzi, Guido

Mivis, Christopher

Molinari, Edoardo

Møller, Niklas Nørgaard

Morrison, James

Murray, Zach

Nemecz, Lukas

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Ormsby, Wade

Otaegui, Adrian

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pepperell, Eddie

Perez, Victor

Pieters, Thomas

Pigem, Carlos

Porteous, Garrick

Porteous, Haydn

Quiros, Alvaro

Ramsay, Richie

Ritchie, JC

Roeland, Charles

Rousell, Robin

Rozner, Antoine

Santos, Ricardo

Schmid, Matti

Schneider, Marcel

Sharma, Shubhankar

Sharvin, Cormac

Shinkwin, Callum

Siem, Marcel

Singh Brar, Jack

Sjöholm, Joel

Skeet, James

Snow, Greg

Soderberg, Sebastian

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Stone, Brandon

Storm, Graeme

Stow, Ben

Sullivan, Andy

Suri, Julian

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Theys, Louis

Tollenaire, Jarno

Tree, Toby

Ulenaers, Kristof

Van Doren, Yente

Van Driel, Darius

Van Meijel, Lars

Van Tonder, Daniel

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Watremez, Guillaume

Whitnell, Dale

Wiesberger, Bernd

Wilson, Andrew

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wu, Ashun

Zanotti, Fabrizio

Zhang, Huilin

