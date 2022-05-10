Soudal Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour reaches Belgium, where a local favourite is expected to challenge for the first prize

The European Tour (now named the DP World Tour) returns to Belgium for the first time since 2019 with the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Schilde, near Antwerp. 

Three years ago at the same course the tournament was named the Belgian Knockout, and had an innovative format combining strokeplay and matchplay, which Italian Guido Migliozzi won. He returns this year, but for an event featuring the more traditional strokeplay format.

Fresh from his incredible British Masters win last week, Thorbjorn Olesen goes in search of back-to-back wins. The Dane isn’t the biggest name in the 156-player field, though. While there is only one man in the current world top 50 among the competitors, that player is World No.36 Thomas Pieters, who, as well as hailing from Belgium, is considered one of the most gifted players of his generation. While Pieters’ career hasn’t quite taken off in the way he would have hoped, there will be huge expectations on the shoulders of the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Champion as he plays in his home country. Compatriots Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Detry will also hope to perform well before a local crowd.

Swede Sebastian Soderberg appeared to have the British Masters title in the palm of his hand at The Belfry, before Olesen’s eagle-birdie finish relegated him to the runner-up slot, and he’ll be hoping to avenge that disappointment this week. Others hoping for a strong tournament include Ryder Cup stars Rafa Cabrera Bello and Bernd Wiesberger. Oliver Bekker, who finished runner-up to Adri Arnaus in the recent Catalunya Championship, also plays.

A $2m purse is on offer, meaning the winner will take home $330,330. The runner-up will win $220,220.

Below is the full breakdown of prize money and the field.

SOUDAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY

PositionPrize Money
1st$330,330
2nd$220,220
3rd$125,200
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$34,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20,800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$15,000
36th$14,600
37th$14,200
38th$13,800
39th$13,400
40th$13,000
41st$12,600
42nd$12,200
43rd$11,800
44th$11,400
45th$11,000
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,400
55th$7,000
56th$6,600
57th$6,200
58th$6,000
59th$5,800
60th$5,600
61st$5,400
62nd$5,200
63rd$5,000
64th$4,800
65th$4,600

SOUDAL OPEN FIELD

  • Angles, Pep
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Bekker, Oliver
  • Bertasio, Nino
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Bjerregaard, Lucas
  • Björk, Alexander
  • Bjørn, Thomas
  • Bring, Christoffer
  • Brown, Steven
  • Buijs, Lars
  • Cabrera Bello, Rafa
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Cañizares, Alejandro
  • Catlin, John
  • Chawrasia, S.S.P.
  • Chege, Samuel
  • Chesters, Ashley
  • Coetzee, George
  • Cohen, Asaf
  • Colsaerts, Nicolas
  • Coupland, Dave
  • Crocker, Sean
  • De Bondt, Alan
  • Detryl, Thomas
  • Dredge, Bradley
  • Drysdale, David
  • Du Plessis, Hennie
  • Dubuisson, Victor
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Farr, Oliver
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Figueiredo, Pedro
  • Fisher, Oliver
  • Ford, Matt
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Gagli, Lorenzo
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Geary, Josh
  • Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
  • Gouveia, Ricardo
  • Green, Gavin
  • Grinberg, Lev
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Hansen, Joachim B.
  • Harding, Justin
  • Havrel, Grégory
  • Hebert, Benjamin
  • Horsey, David
  • Horsfield, Sam
  • Howell, David
  • Howie, Craig
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Jacquelin, Raphaël
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Karlberg, Rikard
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lemke, Niklas
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lieser, Ondrej
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Mansell, Richard
  • McEvoy, Richard
  • McGowan, Ross
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Meyer De Beco, James
  • Migliozzi, Guido
  • Mivis, Christopher
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
  • Morrison, James
  • Murray, Zach
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Ormsby, Wade
  • Otaegui, Adrian
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Perez, Victor
  • Pieters, Thomas
  • Pigem, Carlos
  • Porteous, Garrick
  • Porteous, Haydn
  • Quiros, Alvaro
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Ritchie, JC
  • Roeland, Charles
  • Rousell, Robin
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Santos, Ricardo
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Sharvin, Cormac
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Singh Brar, Jack
  • Sjöholm, Joel
  • Skeet, James
  • Snow, Greg
  • Soderberg, Sebastian
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stalter, Joël
  • Stone, Brandon
  • Storm, Graeme
  • Stow, Ben
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Suri, Julian
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Theys, Louis
  • Tollenaire, Jarno
  • Tree, Toby
  • Ulenaers, Kristof
  • Van Doren, Yente
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Van Meijel, Lars
  • Van Tonder, Daniel
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Watremez, Guillaume
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wiesberger, Bernd
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wood, Chris
  • Wu, Ashun
  • Zanotti, Fabrizio
  • Zhang, Huilin

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 SOUDAL OPEN?

The 2022 Soudal Open purse is $2 million - an identical sum to the recent tournaments in Spain, the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain and the Catalunya Championship. The winner will receive $333,330, with the runner-up taking home $220,220.

WHO'S PLAYING IN THE 2022 SOUDAL OPEN?

British Masters winner Thorbjorn Olesen participates in his bid for successive DP World Tour wins, but most attention will be on World No.36 Thomas Pieters, who will be expected to perform well in front of his home crowd. Fellow Belgians Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Detry also play.

