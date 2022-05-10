Soudal Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour reaches Belgium, where a local favourite is expected to challenge for the first prize
The European Tour (now named the DP World Tour) returns to Belgium for the first time since 2019 with the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Schilde, near Antwerp.
Three years ago at the same course the tournament was named the Belgian Knockout, and had an innovative format combining strokeplay and matchplay, which Italian Guido Migliozzi won. He returns this year, but for an event featuring the more traditional strokeplay format.
Fresh from his incredible British Masters win last week, Thorbjorn Olesen goes in search of back-to-back wins. The Dane isn’t the biggest name in the 156-player field, though. While there is only one man in the current world top 50 among the competitors, that player is World No.36 Thomas Pieters, who, as well as hailing from Belgium, is considered one of the most gifted players of his generation. While Pieters’ career hasn’t quite taken off in the way he would have hoped, there will be huge expectations on the shoulders of the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Champion as he plays in his home country. Compatriots Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Detry will also hope to perform well before a local crowd.
Swede Sebastian Soderberg appeared to have the British Masters title in the palm of his hand at The Belfry, before Olesen’s eagle-birdie finish relegated him to the runner-up slot, and he’ll be hoping to avenge that disappointment this week. Others hoping for a strong tournament include Ryder Cup stars Rafa Cabrera Bello and Bernd Wiesberger. Oliver Bekker, who finished runner-up to Adri Arnaus in the recent Catalunya Championship, also plays.
A $2m purse is on offer, meaning the winner will take home $330,330. The runner-up will win $220,220.
Below is the full breakdown of prize money and the field.
SOUDAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$330,330
|2nd
|$220,220
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,400
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
SOUDAL OPEN FIELD
- Angles, Pep
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Bekker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Björk, Alexander
- Bjørn, Thomas
- Bring, Christoffer
- Brown, Steven
- Buijs, Lars
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Cañizares, Alejandro
- Catlin, John
- Chawrasia, S.S.P.
- Chege, Samuel
- Chesters, Ashley
- Coetzee, George
- Cohen, Asaf
- Colsaerts, Nicolas
- Coupland, Dave
- Crocker, Sean
- De Bondt, Alan
- Detryl, Thomas
- Dredge, Bradley
- Drysdale, David
- Du Plessis, Hennie
- Dubuisson, Victor
- Elvira, Nacho
- Farr, Oliver
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Figueiredo, Pedro
- Fisher, Oliver
- Ford, Matt
- Forrest, Grant
- Fox, Ryan
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Gavins, Daniel
- Geary, Josh
- Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Green, Gavin
- Grinberg, Lev
- Guerrier, Julien
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B.
- Harding, Justin
- Havrel, Grégory
- Hebert, Benjamin
- Horsey, David
- Horsfield, Sam
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Jacquelin, Raphaël
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jordan, Matthew
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kofstad, Espen
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Laporta, Francesco
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Li, Haotong
- Lieser, Ondrej
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Luiten, Joost
- Mansell, Richard
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- Meronk, Adrian
- Meyer De Beco, James
- Migliozzi, Guido
- Mivis, Christopher
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
- Morrison, James
- Murray, Zach
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Ormsby, Wade
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paisley, Chris
- Paratore, Renato
- Paul, Yannik
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perez, Victor
- Pieters, Thomas
- Pigem, Carlos
- Porteous, Garrick
- Porteous, Haydn
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Ramsay, Richie
- Ritchie, JC
- Roeland, Charles
- Rousell, Robin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Santos, Ricardo
- Schmid, Matti
- Schneider, Marcel
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Siem, Marcel
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Sjöholm, Joel
- Skeet, James
- Snow, Greg
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Stone, Brandon
- Storm, Graeme
- Stow, Ben
- Sullivan, Andy
- Suri, Julian
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Theys, Louis
- Tollenaire, Jarno
- Tree, Toby
- Ulenaers, Kristof
- Van Doren, Yente
- Van Driel, Darius
- Van Meijel, Lars
- Van Tonder, Daniel
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Watremez, Guillaume
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wiesberger, Bernd
- Wilson, Andrew
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wu, Ashun
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
- Zhang, Huilin
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 SOUDAL OPEN?
The 2022 Soudal Open purse is $2 million - an identical sum to the recent tournaments in Spain, the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain and the Catalunya Championship. The winner will receive $333,330, with the runner-up taking home $220,220.
WHO'S PLAYING IN THE 2022 SOUDAL OPEN?
British Masters winner Thorbjorn Olesen participates in his bid for successive DP World Tour wins, but most attention will be on World No.36 Thomas Pieters, who will be expected to perform well in front of his home crowd. Fellow Belgians Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Detry also play.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
