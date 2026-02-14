Travis Kelce’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Appearance Boosts Ticket Sales
The NFL star played in the opening two rounds of the event as one of 80 amateurs in the field, and rumors that he would be joined there by fiancée Taylor Swift helped boost ticket sales
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been given a significant boost in ticket sales thanks to one of the non-professionals teeing it up at the event.
The tournament featured 80 pros playing alongside the same number of amateurs on Thursday and Friday, with Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill the two courses in use.
Among the amateur contingent were some celebrities, including NBA champion Pau Gasol, country music star Jake Owen and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, but the one who grabbed most of the attention was three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs Tight End’s NFL achievements alone would have made him one of the biggest names among the amateurs, but you also have to factor in his fiancée: music superstar Taylor Swift.
Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet, so it’s little surprise that Kelce’s appearance at the tournament created plenty of anticipation, not least over whether she may even be among the spectators watching her other half in the second round.
In the end, those rumors proved unfounded, but by that time, Kelce’s appearance had already seen a spike in ticket sales.
Kelce was confirmed as one of the competitors just over a week before the event began, and per the Associated Press, Tournament Director Steve John confirmed that within 12 hours of the announcement, more than $60,000 of ticket sales came in.
After beginning the event at Spyglass Hill alongside Keith Mitchell, Kelce played the second round at Pebble Beach.
According to John, another $21,000 worth of tickets were sold in the 12 hours leading up to 6.30am on Friday, two hours before his tee time, as rumors circulated that Swift would be in attendance.
That didn’t come to pass, but Mackenzie Hughes, who played in Kelce’s group on Friday, summed up the atmosphere even without Swift’s presence, saying: “It was busy without her. With her, I think it would have literally been pandemonium.”
According to Mitchell, Kelce took the extra attention in his stride. He explained: “Yeah, he was amazing. He was, you know, high-fiving a bunch of kids and taking pictures. He handled it like an absolute pro.”
Kelce’s appearance at the event ended on something of a sour note when he accidentally hit a fan with his ball on the last hole. However, according to reports, he checked in on the spectator and gave her an autograph.
Kelce and Mitchell finished on 11 under for the two rounds, nine behind winner Keegan Bradley and PGA Tour Policy Board member Mary Meeker.
