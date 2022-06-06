Sky Sports Extends PGA Tour TV Deal

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sky Sports has agreed a multi-year extension to its deal to broadcast live coverage of the PGA Tour, including all Majors in both the men’s and women’s games.

The deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, the strategic partner of the PGA Tour, covers all four men's Majors, all five women's Majors and both men's and women's tours, well over 100 tournaments in total. It also includes all PGA Tour FedExCup events, including the FedExCup Playoffs, the Tour Championship and Presidents Cup.

“We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the PGA Tour,” said Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht. “The extended deal cements Sky Sports' place as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland and means our customers will be able to follow the key live action on the Tour for years to come.”

PGA Tour Chief Media Officer, Rick Anderson, said: "We are extremely pleased to continue our long partnership with Sky Sports in a key market, one that values golf at the highest level. Sky Sports' localised production connects the best in professional golf, the PGA Tour, to our UK audience."

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe President and Managing Director, Andrew Georgiou, added: “Sky has been a long-term partner to Discovery and now Warner Bros. Discovery for more than 30 years, helping to bring our channels and content to millions of people.

“Building on this relationship and extending PGA Tour coverage on Sky Sports is a clear winner for viewers in the UK and Ireland, particularly given the channel's proven commitment to innovative golf broadcasting and excellent live coverage.”

In January, Sky agreed extensions to its deals with both the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour. At least the next two Ryder Cups, in 2023 in Rome and 2025 in New York, will be shown live on Sky, as will the former European Tour until at least the end of the 2024 season.