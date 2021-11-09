European Tour Changes Name To DP World Tour For 2022

The European Tour celebrates its 50th year in 2022 and will do so with a new name - the DP World Tour.

DP World, also celebrating half a century next year, has signed the naming rights for the European Tour in a deal that is said to elevate the Tour in every way, grow the game of golf globally, and drive positive community impact.

The deal will see total prize money break through the $200 million mark for the first time, with a new minimum prize fund of $2 million for all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The total prize money for regular DP World Tour events (not including the Majors and WGCs) will exceed $140m, which is more than $10m richer than the pre-pandemic high of 2019.

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship will also carry a $10m prize fund, making it the first ever European Tour event to feature an eight-figure purse.

In 2022, the DP World Tour schedule will feature a minimum of 47 tournaments in 27 different countries, including new tournaments in the UAE, Japan, South Africa and Belgium.

There will also be five Rolex Series events, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.



The 2022 DP World Tour season will also feature three tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour - the aforementioned Genesis Scottish Open, as well as the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship taking place in the US – announced earlier this year as a result of the Strategic Alliance between the PGA and European Tours.

The 2022 DP World Tour seasons begins on 25th November at the Joburg Open.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour group, said: “Today’s announcement is undoubtedly a momentous one in the proud history of our Tour.

"The launch of the DP World Tour in 2022, coinciding with both of our 50th anniversaries, will herald a new era in global golf, and crucially it will benefit everybody involved – all our players, caddies, fans and partners – as well as making an important contribution to wider society.

“The entire ecosystem of our Tour will be strengthened because of this hugely significant deal, and that was essential to us and to DP World, who have been an incredible supporter of our Tour as well as golf more widely, from grassroots through to the elite professional game.

“The DP World Tour is, therefore, a natural evolution of our decade-long partnership, and the presence of ‘World’ in our new title better reflects our global reach.”

Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour and Board Member of the European Tour, added; “Thanks to the support of long-standing partner DP World, today’s announcement significantly elevates the European Tour on a global basis.

"We are excited for the continued growth and evolution of the European Tour, as well as the momentum this provides toward our Strategic Alliance.

" I’ve said before that our respective Tours are positioned to grow – together – over the next 10 years faster than we ever have at any point in our existence, and today’s announcement is another point of proof in those efforts.”