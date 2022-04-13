Davis Love III Names Captain's Assistants For Presidents Cup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

US Presidents Cup team captain Davis Love III has named Fred Couples and Zach Johnson as two of his assistants for September’s biennial tournament at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

Love III can name up to four assistants before the match play competition, where players representing the USA and a team of international players representing the rest of the world minus Europe compete. In Couples and Johnson as his first two picks, he has chosen huge experience.

Couples has captained the US team three times, and this will be his fourth spell as a captain's assistant. Previously, he’s assisted Jay Haas in 2015, Steve Stricker in 2017 and Tiger Woods in 2019. Couples and Love III also have a long Presidents Cup history together. They were teammates in the tournament’s inaugural year, 1994, as well as in 1996, 1998 and 2005. Couples helped the US to victories in 1994 and 1996 and has an overall playing record of 9-5-2. The pair also helped the US win in the World Cup of Golf four consecutive times between 1992 and 1995.

Couples, who competed in last week’s Masters and partnered with Tiger Woods on his practice rounds, said: “It has been an honor to serve as captain’s assistant for the past three Presidents Cups, and I’m excited to partner with one of my closest friends in Davis Love to help the US Team retain the Cup in 2022 Charlotte is an incredible sports city, and I’m confident the atmosphere at Quail Hollow will make for an amazing week of golf.”

Love III was equally pleased with his choice. He said: “Freddie and I have been great friends for over two decades and have enjoyed a lot of success in team competition To add someone with his experience as both a captain and captain’s assistant to our 2022 team will be a wonderful benefit to our players, not to mention the relaxed, calming demeanor he brings to what can be a tense setting.”

Johnson was recently named US Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 tournament and assists the US Presidents Cup team for the second time, after his victorious spell as captain’s assistant in 2019. Johnson has played in four Presidents Cups, in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2015. He boasts an overall Presidents Cup record of 10-6-1, including a career-best 3-0-1 in 2015.

Johnson said of the appointment: “I’m excited to return as captain’s assistant for the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. Having played for Davis in past international events, I know how passionate he is about creating a tremendous atmosphere for US Team players to have success, while also ensuring we are prepared to compete each day. I’m looking forward to doing all I can to help the team succeed in September.”

Love III said: “Zach is an incredible competitor and someone who garners great respect from his fellow players. His value inside the team room will be immense as a Major champion who has competed in Presidents Cups, was an assistant captain in 2019, and knows what it takes to deliver a successful week.”

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be played between 20 and 25 September.