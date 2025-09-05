Sir Andy Murray And Gareth Bale Among Big Stars Playing In The 2025 BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am
Sir Andy Murray, Gareth Bale and Ben Stokes headline a big-name field of sporting stars lining up for the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am
It's the golden ticket for golf fanatics from the world of sports and entertainment, who get to swap their days jobs to tee it up in the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.
There's a stellar entry list for the BMW PGA Championship proper with golfing stars from around the globe taking part in the DP World Tour's flagship event.
And the 2025 Celebrity Pro-Am, which takes place on Wednesday September 10, is similarly filled with big names.
Confirmed sporting supertstars who will be turning out at Wentworth included British tennis legend Sir Andy Murray, former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale and England cricket captain Ben Stokes.
The world of Formula One is also represented by McLaren driver Lando Norris and team CEO Zak Brown.
For stars of sports and entertainment, golf continues to be a great leveller, with famous actors who appear in million dollar movies and sporting greats who light up stadiums filled with 60,000 fans regularly reduced to a bag of quivering nerves when faced with an opening tee shot at the famed West Course at Wentworth.
Golf is seen as a great distraction for sporting greats while they're playing, but once they retire they often take it up a notch, with the likes of Murray and Bale in particular now regulars on the Pro-AM circuit.
“Gareth has become a familiar face at our Pro-Ams over the last few years and we are thrilled to welcome someone of his stature each time he tees it up," said director of the BMW PGA Championship Darrell O’Hora.
They aren't the only two though, with some big sporting names confirmed as headline acts in this year's Pro-Am and more sure to follow - with last year the likes of Spiderman actor Tom Holland among the contingent from Hollywood.
Sir Andy Murray
Sir Andy Murray has really turned his attention to golf after retiring from tennis as an icon of the sport having won three Grand Slam events including of course those two epic victories at Wimbledon.
Also a two-time Olympic champion and former World No.1, Murray has been a keen golfer since quitting tennis, and played at Wentworth last year alongside fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre.
Gareth Bale
The Welsh wonder and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale won an incredible five Champions League titles at the Spanish giants and also helped his country to unprecedented success - notably the semi-finals at Euro 2016.
He played with Rory McIlroy at Wentworth last year and has been spotted in plenty of big Pro-Am events, including the Pebble Beach version on the PGA Tour.
Ben Stokes
Many professional cricketers also make for fine amateur golfers due to the similarity in swings, and that includes England Test captain Ben Stokes, who played with another captain, European Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald, last year.
Stokes is a fine all rounder and a consistent matchwinner for England, and is a powerful hitter of a golf ball as well when he takes to the course.
John Terry
Former Chelsea captain John Terry won the Premier League title five times during his spell at Stamford Bridge - and was also a stalwart of England's defence.
Like a lot of footballers Terry has played golf as a way of passing time during their playing days, then started to take things more seriously once hanging up his boots and has been a scratch golfer.
Lando Norris
British Formula One driver Lando Norris is sure to be a popular figure on home soil around Wentworth, as he looks to excel in another form of driving on the West Course.
A nine-time Grand Prix winner, the McLaren man knows how to come home in first place, but can he play his way around Wentworth's doglegs as well as he takes corners at Silverstone?
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
