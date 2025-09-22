Ryder Cup All-Star Match Line-Ups, Format And Timings: Big Names From Sport And Entertainment To Compete At Bethpage Black
Stars from the worlds of sport and entertainment will compete over 10 holes at Bethpage Black
Some big names from the worlds of sport and entertainment have been confirmed for the Ryder Cup All-Star Match, which takes place at Bethpage Black on Wednesday.
Two years ago at Marco Simone, the inaugural match saw Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin lead teams of six representing a mix of nationalities, with Team Monty winning 7-4.
This year, teams of eight from the USA and Europe will compete over 10 holes in a two-person scramble format.
For the hosts, two of the standout names are retired New York Giants stars are Eli Manning and Michael Strahan.
They will be joined on the US team by music stars Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert and Noah Kahan, chef Bobby Flay, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and tennis great John McEnroe.
The European team will feature actors Catherine Zeta Jones, Oliver Phelps and Tom Felton, basketball legends Pau Gasol and Toni Kukoc, former NHL star Teemu Selanne, chef Jose Andres and model Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of former England soccer captain David Beckham and Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham.
Ryder Cup All-Star Match Format
The teams will compete 2 vs 2 in four matches with one point available per hole and a tie awarding 0.5 points for each team.
As a result, each of the four matches will offer as many as 10 points, with the team reaching 20.5 points declared the winner.
The duos will be playing scramble, meaning each person plays every shot and they choose which ball to take for their next.
The action gets underway at 7.45 EDT (12.45pm BST) on the first hole, followed by the 15, 16, 17, and 18, played twice.
Ryder Cup All-Star Match Line-Ups
Team USA
Kane Brown
Bobby Flay
Colin Jost
Noah Kahan
Miranda Lambert
Eli Manning
John McEnroe
Michael Strahan
Team Europe
Jose Andres
Brooklyn Beckham
Tom Felton
Pau Gasol
Toni Kukoc
Oliver Phelps
Teemu Selanne
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Can I watch the Ryder Cup All-Star Match?
There is currently no confirmed live coverage of the All-Star match but there will be 'live scoring of the event and video highlights available on RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app.'
The first tee time is 7.45 EDT off the 1st hole at Bethpage Black, with the 10-hole routing featuring five holes played twice: 1-15-16-17-18-1-15-16-17-18.
