BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2024

Rory McIlroy will play alongside former Wales and Real Madrid soccer star, Gareth Bale and former England and Nottinghamshire cricket legend, Stuart Broad in Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am tournament at Wentworth's west course.

The World No.3 will lead off the early starters from the first hole at the annual event, closely followed by Tommy Fleetwood and actor, Tom Holland - alongside his brothers Harry and Sam.

There will be a total of 40 groups making their way around the iconic Surrey golf course across a morning wave and afternoon wave, with the two sets of 20 groups going off in a shotgun start at 8:00am BST and 1:30pm BST. McIlroy's trio is set to begin on tee 1A while Fleetwood and co. are marked down for 1B, both in the morning.

Among the other notable pro golfers to be going out in the first half of the day includes a cluster of Ryder Cup faces such as Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose, plus PGA Tour regulars Adam Scott and Peter Malnati.

The American - who is with Eric Nicoli, chair of the European Tour Group, Rob Hissom and Ahmed Tayeb - is set to feature in his first ever exclusive DP World Tour competition after appearances at Majors and co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour previously.

Peter Malnati won the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, MacIntyre has been paired with British tennis great and fellow Scot, Sir Andy Murray - who has recently turned his attention to golf after retiring from tennis - as well as England's greatest ever fast bowler, Jimmy Anderson and professional dancer and TV star, Anton De Beke.

In the afternoon, a couple more European Ryder Cup names will be in action - namely Matt Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard. Hoping to be in Donald's dozen for 2025, Matt Wallace and Rasmus Hojgaard are also out on Wednesday.

Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren, Byeong Hun An, and Billy Horschel make up just some of the notable pro-am entrants who predominantly ply their trade on the PGA Tour.

From a celebrity point of view, ex-striker Robbie Fowler and Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will play alongside Wallace while Ben Foster and Troy Deeney will partner Noren and former English cricketer, Kevin Pietersen.

Olympic swimmers Duncan Scott and James Guy - fresh from their heroics at the Paris 2024 Games - will tee it up with viral golf instructor Georgia Ball and An. Meanwhile, Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, and Olivia Cowan have been paired with Horschel.

Here are the full tee times and starting holes for Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth.

BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times

Morning groups begin at 8:00am BST in shotgun start

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starting Hole Professional Golfer Celebrities 1A Rory McIlroy Gareth Bale, Stuart Broad 1B Tommy Fleetwood Tom Holland, Harry Holland, Sam Holland 2 Ryan Fox Jazzy Golfer, Jay Bothroyd, Ellie Skoog 3 Padraig Harrington Surinder Arora, Sanjay Arora 4 Danny Willett Roger Hancock, Nigel Spokes, Bryn Williams 5 Shane Lowry Max Fosh, Marvin Brooks, Henni Zuel 6 Jesper Svensson Stevie Brown, Ashley Pheasant, Callum Nicol 7 Francesco Molinari Richard Woolfrey, Justin Shields, Mathew Berns 8 Thorbjorn Olesen Seb Bulpin, Barry Lavers, Mick Johnson 9 Sami Valimaki Gary Fraser, John Ions, Jeremy Bayliss 10 Matthieu Pavon Patrick Maloney, Ronan Maloney, Theo Baker 11 Pablo Larrazabal Brian O'Grady, Herb Cook, Mark Morganstein 12 Edoardo Molinari Ben Louis, Jon Masterson, Nick Herm 13 Peter Malnati Eric Nicoli, Rob Hissom, Ahmed Tayeb 14 Jorge Campillo Simon Vincent, Wulf Van Alkemade, Achilles Constankakpoulos 15 Sepp Straka Phil Leonard, Peter South, Paula O'Kell 16 Luke Donald Ben Stokes, Jon Wilkin, David Jones 17 Adam Scott Martin Robertshaw, Andrew Burns, David Shone 18A Robert MacIntyre Andy Murray, Jimmy Anderson, Anton Du Beke 18B Justin Rose Lee Mackie, Kunal Rawal, Matus Mrazik

🚨 PRO-AM TEE TIMES ⏰#BMWPGA #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/e5oD7Wp9XgSeptember 15, 2024

Afternoon groups begin at 1:30pm BST in shotgun start