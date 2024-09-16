BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2024
Find out which pros are due to play at Wentworth on Wednesday and which celebrities they have been paired with
Rory McIlroy will play alongside former Wales and Real Madrid soccer star, Gareth Bale and former England and Nottinghamshire cricket legend, Stuart Broad in Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am tournament at Wentworth's west course.
The World No.3 will lead off the early starters from the first hole at the annual event, closely followed by Tommy Fleetwood and actor, Tom Holland - alongside his brothers Harry and Sam.
There will be a total of 40 groups making their way around the iconic Surrey golf course across a morning wave and afternoon wave, with the two sets of 20 groups going off in a shotgun start at 8:00am BST and 1:30pm BST. McIlroy's trio is set to begin on tee 1A while Fleetwood and co. are marked down for 1B, both in the morning.
Among the other notable pro golfers to be going out in the first half of the day includes a cluster of Ryder Cup faces such as Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose, plus PGA Tour regulars Adam Scott and Peter Malnati.
The American - who is with Eric Nicoli, chair of the European Tour Group, Rob Hissom and Ahmed Tayeb - is set to feature in his first ever exclusive DP World Tour competition after appearances at Majors and co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour previously.
Meanwhile, MacIntyre has been paired with British tennis great and fellow Scot, Sir Andy Murray - who has recently turned his attention to golf after retiring from tennis - as well as England's greatest ever fast bowler, Jimmy Anderson and professional dancer and TV star, Anton De Beke.
In the afternoon, a couple more European Ryder Cup names will be in action - namely Matt Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard. Hoping to be in Donald's dozen for 2025, Matt Wallace and Rasmus Hojgaard are also out on Wednesday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren, Byeong Hun An, and Billy Horschel make up just some of the notable pro-am entrants who predominantly ply their trade on the PGA Tour.
From a celebrity point of view, ex-striker Robbie Fowler and Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will play alongside Wallace while Ben Foster and Troy Deeney will partner Noren and former English cricketer, Kevin Pietersen.
Olympic swimmers Duncan Scott and James Guy - fresh from their heroics at the Paris 2024 Games - will tee it up with viral golf instructor Georgia Ball and An. Meanwhile, Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, and Olivia Cowan have been paired with Horschel.
Here are the full tee times and starting holes for Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth.
BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times
Morning groups begin at 8:00am BST in shotgun start
|Starting Hole
|Professional Golfer
|Celebrities
|1A
|Rory McIlroy
|Gareth Bale, Stuart Broad
|1B
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Tom Holland, Harry Holland, Sam Holland
|2
|Ryan Fox
|Jazzy Golfer, Jay Bothroyd, Ellie Skoog
|3
|Padraig Harrington
|Surinder Arora, Sanjay Arora
|4
|Danny Willett
|Roger Hancock, Nigel Spokes, Bryn Williams
|5
|Shane Lowry
|Max Fosh, Marvin Brooks, Henni Zuel
|6
|Jesper Svensson
|Stevie Brown, Ashley Pheasant, Callum Nicol
|7
|Francesco Molinari
|Richard Woolfrey, Justin Shields, Mathew Berns
|8
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Seb Bulpin, Barry Lavers, Mick Johnson
|9
|Sami Valimaki
|Gary Fraser, John Ions, Jeremy Bayliss
|10
|Matthieu Pavon
|Patrick Maloney, Ronan Maloney, Theo Baker
|11
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Brian O'Grady, Herb Cook, Mark Morganstein
|12
|Edoardo Molinari
|Ben Louis, Jon Masterson, Nick Herm
|13
|Peter Malnati
|Eric Nicoli, Rob Hissom, Ahmed Tayeb
|14
|Jorge Campillo
|Simon Vincent, Wulf Van Alkemade, Achilles Constankakpoulos
|15
|Sepp Straka
|Phil Leonard, Peter South, Paula O'Kell
|16
|Luke Donald
|Ben Stokes, Jon Wilkin, David Jones
|17
|Adam Scott
|Martin Robertshaw, Andrew Burns, David Shone
|18A
|Robert MacIntyre
|Andy Murray, Jimmy Anderson, Anton Du Beke
|18B
|Justin Rose
|Lee Mackie, Kunal Rawal, Matus Mrazik
🚨 PRO-AM TEE TIMES ⏰#BMWPGA #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/e5oD7Wp9XgSeptember 15, 2024
Afternoon groups begin at 1:30pm BST in shotgun start
|Starting Hole
|Professional Golfer
|Celebrities
|1A
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Sukhvir Singh Manku, Paul Gibbs, Jayant Nanda
|1B
|Matt Wallace
|Tom Dean, Robbie Fowler, Jordan Pickford
|2
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Viren Gupta, Hogesh Prasad, Shirish Saraf
|3
|Vincent Norrman
|Wei Wu, Chaiyatat Bunjapamai, Galba Zheng
|4
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Callum McGinley, Andrew Shane, Seb Carmichael-Brown
|5
|Victor Perez
|Paul Bouteloup, Simon Corkill, Neil MacLaren
|6
|Si Woo Kim
|Graham Pepe, Jose Carrasco, John Gianquitto
|7
|Niklas Norgaard
|Jason Godley, Michael Crealey, Jack Goodship
|8
|Aaron Rai
|Ashwin Punde, Eoghan Quinn, Sanjay Jobanputra
|9
|Alex Noren
|Ben Foster, Kevin Pietersen, Troy Deeney
|10
|Harry Hall
|Jamie Jameson, Jess Pilgrim, Josh Mugridge
|11
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Shekhar Mathur, Ashwani Mathur, David Cunningham
|12
|Yannik Paul
|Mark Rosenberg, Arron Sheperd, Victor Ponta
|13
|N/A
|Jamie George, Ben Earl, Ollie Pope
|14
|Byeong Hun An
|Duncan Scott, James Guy, Georgia Ball
|15
|Thomas Detry
|Rajan Bagri, Stuart Firth, Andrew Voss
|16
|Guido Migliozzi
|Llambi Joachim, Rishad Molobhoy, Peter Gibson
|17
|Matteo Manassero
|Sam Thompson, Gwilym Lee, Tony Bellew
|18A
|Billy Horschel
|Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, Olivia Cowan
|18B
|Thriston Lawrence
|Michael McIntyre, Dougray Scott, Dan Walker
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
What Is A Roll Up In Golf?
A roll up is a golf is a specific type of competition that doesn't require you to register in advance
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Rasmus Hojgaard's 6 Invaluable Tips To Improve Ball Striking In Golf
The 2024 Irish Open champion, Rasmus Hojgaard, shares six expert tips to help improve your iron play and boost your ball-striking prowess on the golf course...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'Really Disappointed That I Didn't Win' - Rory McIlroy Reflects On Irish Open Result
Missing out on victory by a single stroke, McIlroy was left to rue a poor finish at Royal County Down, as Rasmus Hojgaard secured victory at the Irish Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rasmus Hojgaard Pips Rory McIlroy To Win Irish Open
In an epic final day at Royal County Down, Hojgaard fired an incredible back nine to beat home hero, McIlroy, by just a single stroke
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Signed Up For DP World Tour Events?
With the LIV Golf season almost over, expect to see several players from the Saudi-backed circuit playing in DP World Tour events this year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which DP World Tour Events Is Jon Rahm Playing In?
The LIV Golf player has entered three DP World Tour events before the end of the season in a bid to keep his eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Adrian Meronk Becomes Latest LIV Golfer To Announce Plans For Further DP World Tour Appearances This Season
The Cleeks GC player says he intends to play three DP World Tour events once the LIV Golf season has concluded later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.3 Rory McIlroy tees off alongside Tom McKibbin and Vincent Norrman in rounds one and two at Royal County Down
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Commits To DP World Tour Event Hoping To Become First American Winner
The five-time Major winner will be playing at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published