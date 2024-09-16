BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2024

Find out which pros are due to play at Wentworth on Wednesday and which celebrities they have been paired with

Tom Holland smiles on the first tee at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Rory McIlroy will play alongside former Wales and Real Madrid soccer star, Gareth Bale and former England and Nottinghamshire cricket legend, Stuart Broad in Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am tournament at Wentworth's west course.

The World No.3 will lead off the early starters from the first hole at the annual event, closely followed by Tommy Fleetwood and actor, Tom Holland - alongside his brothers Harry and Sam.

There will be a total of 40 groups making their way around the iconic Surrey golf course across a morning wave and afternoon wave, with the two sets of 20 groups going off in a shotgun start at 8:00am BST and 1:30pm BST. McIlroy's trio is set to begin on tee 1A while Fleetwood and co. are marked down for 1B, both in the morning.

Among the other notable pro golfers to be going out in the first half of the day includes a cluster of Ryder Cup faces such as Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose, plus PGA Tour regulars Adam Scott and Peter Malnati.

The American - who is with Eric Nicoli, chair of the European Tour Group, Rob Hissom and Ahmed Tayeb - is set to feature in his first ever exclusive DP World Tour competition after appearances at Majors and co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour previously.

Peter Malnati holds the Valspar Championship trophy

Peter Malnati won the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship earlier this season

Meanwhile, MacIntyre has been paired with British tennis great and fellow Scot, Sir Andy Murray - who has recently turned his attention to golf after retiring from tennis - as well as England's greatest ever fast bowler, Jimmy Anderson and professional dancer and TV star, Anton De Beke.

In the afternoon, a couple more European Ryder Cup names will be in action - namely Matt Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard. Hoping to be in Donald's dozen for 2025, Matt Wallace and Rasmus Hojgaard are also out on Wednesday.

Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren, Byeong Hun An, and Billy Horschel make up just some of the notable pro-am entrants who predominantly ply their trade on the PGA Tour.

From a celebrity point of view, ex-striker Robbie Fowler and Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will play alongside Wallace while Ben Foster and Troy Deeney will partner Noren and former English cricketer, Kevin Pietersen.

Olympic swimmers Duncan Scott and James Guy - fresh from their heroics at the Paris 2024 Games - will tee it up with viral golf instructor Georgia Ball and An. Meanwhile, Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, and Olivia Cowan have been paired with Horschel.

Here are the full tee times and starting holes for Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth.

BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times

Morning groups begin at 8:00am BST in shotgun start

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Starting HoleProfessional GolferCelebrities
1ARory McIlroyGareth Bale, Stuart Broad
1BTommy FleetwoodTom Holland, Harry Holland, Sam Holland
2Ryan FoxJazzy Golfer, Jay Bothroyd, Ellie Skoog
3Padraig HarringtonSurinder Arora, Sanjay Arora
4Danny WillettRoger Hancock, Nigel Spokes, Bryn Williams
5Shane LowryMax Fosh, Marvin Brooks, Henni Zuel
6Jesper SvenssonStevie Brown, Ashley Pheasant, Callum Nicol
7Francesco MolinariRichard Woolfrey, Justin Shields, Mathew Berns
8Thorbjorn OlesenSeb Bulpin, Barry Lavers, Mick Johnson
9Sami ValimakiGary Fraser, John Ions, Jeremy Bayliss
10Matthieu PavonPatrick Maloney, Ronan Maloney, Theo Baker
11Pablo LarrazabalBrian O'Grady, Herb Cook, Mark Morganstein
12Edoardo MolinariBen Louis, Jon Masterson, Nick Herm
13Peter MalnatiEric Nicoli, Rob Hissom, Ahmed Tayeb
14Jorge CampilloSimon Vincent, Wulf Van Alkemade, Achilles Constankakpoulos
15Sepp StrakaPhil Leonard, Peter South, Paula O'Kell
16Luke DonaldBen Stokes, Jon Wilkin, David Jones
17Adam ScottMartin Robertshaw, Andrew Burns, David Shone
18ARobert MacIntyreAndy Murray, Jimmy Anderson, Anton Du Beke
18BJustin RoseLee Mackie, Kunal Rawal, Matus Mrazik

Afternoon groups begin at 1:30pm BST in shotgun start

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Starting HoleProfessional GolferCelebrities
1AMatt FitzpatrickSukhvir Singh Manku, Paul Gibbs, Jayant Nanda
1BMatt WallaceTom Dean, Robbie Fowler, Jordan Pickford
2Nicolai HojgaardViren Gupta, Hogesh Prasad, Shirish Saraf
3Vincent NorrmanWei Wu, Chaiyatat Bunjapamai, Galba Zheng
4Rasmus HojgaardCallum McGinley, Andrew Shane, Seb Carmichael-Brown
5Victor PerezPaul Bouteloup, Simon Corkill, Neil MacLaren
6Si Woo KimGraham Pepe, Jose Carrasco, John Gianquitto
7Niklas NorgaardJason Godley, Michael Crealey, Jack Goodship
8Aaron RaiAshwin Punde, Eoghan Quinn, Sanjay Jobanputra
9Alex NorenBen Foster, Kevin Pietersen, Troy Deeney
10Harry HallJamie Jameson, Jess Pilgrim, Josh Mugridge
11Rafa Cabrera BelloShekhar Mathur, Ashwani Mathur, David Cunningham
12Yannik PaulMark Rosenberg, Arron Sheperd, Victor Ponta
13N/AJamie George, Ben Earl, Ollie Pope
14Byeong Hun AnDuncan Scott, James Guy, Georgia Ball
15Thomas DetryRajan Bagri, Stuart Firth, Andrew Voss
16Guido MigliozziLlambi Joachim, Rishad Molobhoy, Peter Gibson
17Matteo ManasseroSam Thompson, Gwilym Lee, Tony Bellew
18ABilly HorschelPeter Finch, Mac Boucher, Olivia Cowan
18BThriston LawrenceMichael McIntyre, Dougray Scott, Dan Walker
