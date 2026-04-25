Report: PGA Of America President Set For PGA Championship Absence

The second men’s Major of the season is just around the corner, with the PGA Championship beginning on May 17th at Aronimink Golf Club.

However, the event will reportedly take place without one of organizer the PGA of America’s senior figures in attendance.

Per Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, the president of the PGA of America, Don Rea, won’t be at the Pennsylvania venue during the tournament.

The report comes two months after it was revealed that Rea had seen his role reduced as well as being removed from two PGA Tour boards.

According to Carpenter, when contacted, the PGA of America referenced a statement released at that time, which said Rea’s responsibilities would be “aligned to member-first priorities for the remainder of his term.”

Rea was elected PGA of America president in 2024 for a two-year term, but his tenure has not been without its controversial moments, particularly at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Don Rea's tenure has had controversial moments (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bethpage Black match was marred by crowd abuse of the European players, which Rea played down by comparing the New York crowd to the European fans in Rome two years earlier.

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That received criticism, but Rea was initially defiant, writing on his LinkedIn profile that he was “not bothered" by the reaction, before later issuing an apology for his comments.

However, those weren’t the only controversies surrounding Rea at the match, with Team Europe’s Matt Fitzpatrick saying there was "a little bit of bitterness” after he congratulated the visitors for "retaining" the Ryder Cup at the trophy presentation when Luke Donald’s team had, in fact, claimed a conclusive 15-13 victory.

Adding to the fallout was footage that later emerged showing Rea on the Saturday night of the contest performing Lose Yourself by Eminem on karaoke.

That came at a stage where the US team faced the prospect of a crushing defeat before rallying the next day.

According to Carpenter, Rea’s expected absence from the PGA Championship means that, instead, PGA of America Vice President Nathan Charnes, CEO Terry Clark and Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh will attend the press conference ahead of the event.