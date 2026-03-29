Hero Indian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Check out the rewards on offer at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India as those DP World Tour pros who made the cut continue their battle to the end
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The toughest stop on the DP World Tour schedule is widely considered to be this week's DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi - host of the Hero Indian Open.
Tough scoring conditions are the norm on this brute of a layout, with tight fairways and an array of wildlife to keep an eye on. And that's before players even reach the devilishly difficult putting surfaces.
Spain's Eugenio Chacarra won the title last year, setting himself up for a future on the DP World Tour after previously holding no status anywhere following his LIV Golf exit.Article continues below
With a round to play of the 2026 edition, he was well set again, leading by four over Alex Fitzpatrick and MJ Daffue.
Should Chacarra hold on, he will collect even more prize money after the overall payout was increased from $2.25 million to $2.55 million.
The winner of the 2026 Hero Indian Open is in line to bank just over $430,000 before an array of different factors reduce how much money they really earn from a tournament.
Ending the week inside the top-five should be enough to collect a six-figure payday while even those who made the cut have been rewarded with at least $5,000.
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Winning during the DP World Tour's Asian Swing is even more important than normal, though, because the eventual champion will not only collect a $200,000 bonus but also book a spot in May's PGA Championship.
Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 Hero Indian Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
HERO INDIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$433,500
2nd
$280,500
3rd
$160,650
4th
$127,500
5th
$108,120
6th
$89,250
7th
$76,500
8th
$63,750
9th
$57,120
10th
$51,000
11th
$46,920
12th
$43,860
13th
$41,055
14th
$39,015
15th
$37,485
16th
$35,955
17th
$34,425
18th
$32,895
19th
$31,620
20th
$30,600
21st
$29,580
22nd
$28,815
23rd
$28,050
24th
$27,285
25th
$26,520
26th
$25,755
27th
$24,990
28th
$24,225
29th
$23,460
30th
$22,695
31st
$21,930
32nd
$21,165
33rd
$20,400
34th
$19,635
35th
$18,870
36th
$18,105
37th
$17,595
38th
$17,085
39th
$16,575
40th
$16,065
41st
$15,555
42nd
$15,045
43rd
$14,535
44th
$14,025
45th
$13,515
46th
$13,005
47th
$12,495
48th
$11,985
49th
$11,475
50th
$10,965
51st
$10,455
52nd
$9,945
53rd
$9,435
54th
$8,925
55th
$8,670
56th
$8,415
57th
$8,160
58th
$7,905
59th
$7,650
60th
$7,395
61st
$7,140
62nd
$6,885
63rd
$6,630
64th
$6,375
65th
$6,120
66th
$5,865
67th
$5,610
68th
$5,355
69th
$5,100
70th
$4,845
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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