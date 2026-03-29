Hero Indian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Check out the rewards on offer at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India as those DP World Tour pros who made the cut continue their battle to the end

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
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Eugenio Chacarra with the Hero Indian Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The toughest stop on the DP World Tour schedule is widely considered to be this week's DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi - host of the Hero Indian Open.

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra won the title last year, setting himself up for a future on the DP World Tour after previously holding no status anywhere following his LIV Golf exit.

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With a round to play of the 2026 edition, he was well set again, leading by four over Alex Fitzpatrick and MJ Daffue.

Should Chacarra hold on, he will collect even more prize money after the overall payout was increased from $2.25 million to $2.55 million.

The winner of the 2026 Hero Indian Open is in line to bank just over $430,000 before an array of different factors reduce how much money they really earn from a tournament.

Eugenio Chacarra poses with the 2025 Hero Indian Open trophy after winning by two strokes on the DP World Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ending the week inside the top-five should be enough to collect a six-figure payday while even those who made the cut have been rewarded with at least $5,000.

Winning during the DP World Tour's Asian Swing is even more important than normal, though, because the eventual champion will not only collect a $200,000 bonus but also book a spot in May's PGA Championship.

Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 Hero Indian Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

HERO INDIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$433,500

2nd

$280,500

3rd

$160,650

4th

$127,500

5th

$108,120

6th

$89,250

7th

$76,500

8th

$63,750

9th

$57,120

10th

$51,000

11th

$46,920

12th

$43,860

13th

$41,055

14th

$39,015

15th

$37,485

16th

$35,955

17th

$34,425

18th

$32,895

19th

$31,620

20th

$30,600

21st

$29,580

22nd

$28,815

23rd

$28,050

24th

$27,285

25th

$26,520

26th

$25,755

27th

$24,990

28th

$24,225

29th

$23,460

30th

$22,695

31st

$21,930

32nd

$21,165

33rd

$20,400

34th

$19,635

35th

$18,870

36th

$18,105

37th

$17,595

38th

$17,085

39th

$16,575

40th

$16,065

41st

$15,555

42nd

$15,045

43rd

$14,535

44th

$14,025

45th

$13,515

46th

$13,005

47th

$12,495

48th

$11,985

49th

$11,475

50th

$10,965

51st

$10,455

52nd

$9,945

53rd

$9,435

54th

$8,925

55th

$8,670

56th

$8,415

57th

$8,160

58th

$7,905

59th

$7,650

60th

$7,395

61st

$7,140

62nd

$6,885

63rd

$6,630

64th

$6,375

65th

$6,120

66th

$5,865

67th

$5,610

68th

$5,355

69th

$5,100

70th

$4,845

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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