Hero Indian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The toughest stop on the DP World Tour schedule is widely considered to be this week's DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi - host of the Hero Indian Open.

Tough scoring conditions are the norm on this brute of a layout, with tight fairways and an array of wildlife to keep an eye on. And that's before players even reach the devilishly difficult putting surfaces.

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra won the title last year, setting himself up for a future on the DP World Tour after previously holding no status anywhere following his LIV Golf exit.

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With a round to play of the 2026 edition, he was well set again, leading by four over Alex Fitzpatrick and MJ Daffue.

Should Chacarra hold on, he will collect even more prize money after the overall payout was increased from $2.25 million to $2.55 million.

The winner of the 2026 Hero Indian Open is in line to bank just over $430,000 before an array of different factors reduce how much money they really earn from a tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ending the week inside the top-five should be enough to collect a six-figure payday while even those who made the cut have been rewarded with at least $5,000.

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Winning during the DP World Tour's Asian Swing is even more important than normal, though, because the eventual champion will not only collect a $200,000 bonus but also book a spot in May's PGA Championship.

Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 Hero Indian Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

HERO INDIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN