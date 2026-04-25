Tour Pro Receives One Of The Luckiest Breaks Of 2026 At Volvo China Open

Many golf fans are watching the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Chevron Championship in the States right now. However, there's also action going on over the other side of the world at the Volvo China Open, where one golfer just benefited from one of the luckiest breaks you're ever likely to see.

The DP World Tour is currently in the Asian Swing phase of its schedule, with action taking place at Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club.

Emirati golfer Adrian Otaegui leads the way as things stand, but he is only one stroke ahead of Austrian star Bernd Wiesberger heading into the final round.

Wiesberger was tied at the top after two rounds, but the 40-year-old can thank his lucky stars for still being in contention now.

A score of three-under on day three kept him within touching distance, but that's largely due to an old divot saving his ball from dropping in the drink.

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On the eighth hole, Wiesberger went for an aggressive approach by trying to drive the green at 300-yards.

Missing to the left, it seemed destined that his ball would end up wet, but it survived by the skin of his teeth after his ball rested against an old divot just in front of the water.

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After initially hitting the upslope of the bunker, the ball started to roll back towards the pond but stopped dead thanks to a big mound of earth and grass.

The commentators were confused at the time, saying: "That is only just over... oh no, it's going back. How has that stayed up? Let's zoom in.

"It's dry. It's leaning up against a... a bush? No. It's somebody's divot from an earlier shot. That's saved it from being wet."

The situation had caddie Shane Koeries perplexed, too, as he looked on from afar unable to discern what had happened.

Wiesberger managed to get his ball up and over the bunker from there, before sinking his putt to record an impressive birdie.

Another four birdies on the day, plus two bogeys, were not enough to keep up with Otaegui, who registered a nine-under round on day three.