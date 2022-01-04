Sentry Tournament Of Champions 2022 Live Stream

The 2022 calendar year on the PGA Tour begins this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions - an event which will see pretty much every winner on last season's PGA Tour battle it out.

38 of the 39 eligible players for the event are competing with the only omission. being Rory McIlroy.

Defending champion Harris English will look to go back to back but there is obviously a stellar field looking to stop him including world number one Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Past winners in the field include Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

First time PGA Tour winner who are making their maiden tournament trips are Cameron Davis, Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert, Garrick Higgo, K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, and Erik van Rooyen.

The venue is the Plantations course at Kapalua, a rolling golf course designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. The pair have gone on to have worldwide success but it all started in Hawaii as Kapalua was the pair's first design to open. It did so back in 1991 and they did an expansive renovation in 2019.

The course features dramatic ocean views, wide fairways, and big-time elevation changes.

So to make sure you miss none of what should be an excellent tournament, take a look at all the how to watch details below.

Sentry Tournament Of Champions Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Sentry Tournament Of Champions

All times EST

Thursday, January 6: 6-10pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, January 7: 6-10pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, January 8: 6-10pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, January 9: 4-6pm (NBC), 6-8pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action during the week as will NBC for a couple of hours on Sunday.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Sentry Tournament Of Champions

Thursday, January 6: 8.15-11pm (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), 11pm-3am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, January 7: 8.15-11pm (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), 11pm-3am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, January 8: 8.15-11pm (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), 11pm-3am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, January 9: 6.30-9pm (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), 9pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and will televise the action from the event.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Sentry Tournament Of Champions

Friday, January 7: 10am-2pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, January 8: 10am-2pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, January 9: 10am-2pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, January 10: 10am-2pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

