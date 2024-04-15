Scheffler’s $20,000 Rolex And The $2.5m Watch Bubba Watson Wore At The Masters
A number of players were seen wearing designer watches during the week of the Masters, including winner, Scottie Scheffler
It's no secret that professional golf attracts a number of high-end brands, with various Tours and players often associated with a plethora of blue-chip sponsors.
One of those is jewellery and, at the 2024 Masters, several players were seen wearing incredibly expensive watches, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson, donning models from Rolex, Omega and Richard Mille.
In a video posted to Instagram from social media watch expert, @itschadalexander, we see a number of players wearing watches, with the first being Watson's 'Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson', a model that will cost you $2.5 million!
Dressed up in pink and white, which is the same colorway as Watson's driver, the two-time Green Jacket winner stated to Richard Mille: "I have been pushing Richard for a pink watch for ten years and here it is!" Watson has been with the brand for over a decade and, in regards to the watch, there are just 50 of these models available, with the company calling it: "The watchmaking equivalent of a hole-in-one."
Along with Watson, Masters winner, Scheffler, was seen wearing a green (of course) Rolex Submariner called 'The Hulk'. This particular model will set you back a much-more friendly $20,000...
Amongst the other watches seen, McIlroy was donning a De Ville Tourbillon from his sponsor, Omega, with the watch retailing for $137,000. The most popular manufacturer, though, was Rolex, as the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler could be spotted wearing them the week of Augusta National.
One model that we have tested was also seen on the wrist of Tommy Fleetwood, as the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch was spotted on the Englishman. Known as one of the best golf watches on the market, we really liked the crystal clear display and exceptional app experience when we tested the model out last year.
<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tagheuer.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fsmartwatches%2Fcollections%2Ftag-heuer-connected%2F45-mm%2FSBR8A81.EB0251.html&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - tagheuer.com"" target="_blank">TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch | Available at TAG Heuer
Now $1,950
A feature-packed, sporty yet elegant golf watch that provides one of the most cutting-edge experiences in golf. The price tag is somewhat difficult to stomach, but this watch is both fun and functional - over time it will optimise your strategy by automatically tracking your tee shots.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/gps/tag-heuer-connected-calibre-e4-golf-edition-watch-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - tagheuer.com"" target="_blank">TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch Review
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
