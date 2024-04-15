Scheffler’s $20,000 Rolex And The $2.5m Watch Bubba Watson Wore At The Masters

It's no secret that professional golf attracts a number of high-end brands, with various Tours and players often associated with a plethora of blue-chip sponsors.

One of those is jewellery and, at the 2024 Masters, several players were seen wearing incredibly expensive watches, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson, donning models from Rolex, Omega and Richard Mille.

In a video posted to Instagram from social media watch expert, @itschadalexander, we see a number of players wearing watches, with the first being Watson's 'Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson', a model that will cost you $2.5 million!

Dressed up in pink and white, which is the same colorway as Watson's driver, the two-time Green Jacket winner stated to Richard Mille: "I have been pushing Richard for a pink watch for ten years and here it is!" Watson has been with the brand for over a decade and, in regards to the watch, there are just 50 of these models available, with the company calling it: "The watchmaking equivalent of a hole-in-one."

Along with Watson, Masters winner, Scheffler, was seen wearing a green (of course) Rolex Submariner called 'The Hulk'. This particular model will set you back a much-more friendly $20,000...

Amongst the other watches seen, McIlroy was donning a De Ville Tourbillon from his sponsor, Omega, with the watch retailing for $137,000. The most popular manufacturer, though, was Rolex, as the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler could be spotted wearing them the week of Augusta National.

One model that we have tested was also seen on the wrist of Tommy Fleetwood, as the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch was spotted on the Englishman. Known as one of the best golf watches on the market, we really liked the crystal clear display and exceptional app experience when we tested the model out last year.

