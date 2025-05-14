The Post-Masters Gift Rory McIlroy Had Been Waiting For

Rory McIlroy gave us one of the most memorable and iconic Masters performances in the beginning of April, picking up his first green jacket and finally completing the career grand slam, joining just five others, including the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

While the perks of winning the Masters, such as an invite to the champions dinner, a lifelong invitation to play in the event, and of course receiving a green jacket are special in their own right, there is another special prize that McIlroy has been eager to receive and finally did so during his preparation for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week.

(Image credit: Trackman)

As a valued Trackman customer, McIlroy was gifted his very own ‘Masters green’ Trackman 4 to celebrate his achievement of winning at Augusta National in the season's first major. The idea behind gifting Masters winners a green Trackman, as recognition of their win at Augusta National, derived from an Intern back in 2020 and has been a tradition ever since for players who had previously purchased and used a Trackman product.

Rory had reportedly been on the team's case, ‘chasing them down every week’ excited knowing he was going to receive his new launch monitor. McIlroy first purchased a Trackman 3e, back in 2013 and has been using one ever since, both at home during practice and in preparation for events in order to gain accurate club and ball data.

Alongside his new device, Rory received some kind words from Trackman Co-founder's Klaus Eldrup-Jorgensen and Fredrik Tuxen.

A letter sent to Rory from the Trackman Co-founders (Image credit: Trackman)

McIlroy will be using his new green Trackman this week on the range as he gears up to try and win back-to-back Major championships on a course he has had so much success. The Northern Irishman broke through on the PGA Tour, claiming his maiden win at Quail Hollow back in 2010, and as recently as last year, won the Wells Fargo Championship at the North Carolina golf course.

While McIlroy will have undoubtedly been dialed in using his original Trackman for this week's event, could his new green device give him an even further boost as he tees it up alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors