World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Title

Refresh

ABERG SAYS HE WANTS TO WIN MAJORS Asked about his goals for the future after his round, Aberg said: "Everyone in my position, they are going to want to be major champions. They are going to want to be world No.1, and it's the same for me, and that's nothing different. "It's been that way ever since I picked up a golf club, and that hasn't changed. So I think this week solidifies a lot of those things are there, and we just need to keep doing those things and put ourselves in positions to win tournaments, I think." He said he was encouraged by his performance this week. "I felt like coming into this week, I felt like I was playing well and I was swinging the way I wanted to. But, you know, there's so much more to golf. There's a lot of things that needs to come together, and I felt like we did a lot of golf stuff the last couple of weeks. "We've been working on a few things, me and my team, my coaches. And it's nice to see that kind of come through on this stage and to know that I'm able to pull off a certain amount of shots and hit the putts the way I want to, and it's just very encouraging and I want to do it again and again I think."

SCHEFFLER WITH THE MASTERS TROPHY (Image credit: Getty Images)

MORIKAWA SAYS HE WAS TOO GREEDY Colin Morikawa, who started the day just one shot behind Scheffler, admitted greed ended up costing him in his final round. "Greed got the best of me," he said after shooting a two-over 74. "9, can't miss it over there and can't leave it in the bunker. 11, just tried to hit too perfect of a shot. It's not like at that point I was trying to press. I knew where I stood. "Yeah, it's just can't do that. In the past I haven't done it, but kind of where the game's at. You kind of find your little stride. "We put a lot of pieces of the puzzle together this week, but after watching Scottie this week, I know what to do if I really want to close this gap on what he's doing and how impressive he's playing."

TED SCOTT REACTS TO SCHEFFLER'S WIN Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott said he was fortunate to be in his position and win tournaments with the world No.1. "Honestly, I’m just pinching myself," he said after Scheffler claimed his second green jacket. "I don’t know how I get to do this. When I was 19 years old, a guy by the name of Ryan Smith told me, if you want to get better at something, find people who are better at you and spend time with them. That’s kind of been my motto in life. "I’ve just been very fortunate that great people will take me on as their caddie as other parts of my life. I’ve worked for some incredible golfers. Scottie is just added to the list, and now it’s just incredible to be a part of it. I’m just very fortunate."

SCHEFFLER RECEIVES HIS GREEN JACKET AT AUGUSTA A champion once again. #themasters pic.twitter.com/iQtyCyNekcApril 14, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER'S FULL SCORECARD (Image credit: The Masters)

REMARKABLE SCOTTIE STAT Since joining the PGA Tour in 2020, Scheffler has never won a tournament after the Masters. He has nine wins on tour, but has only won before May. You wouldn't bet on that streak continuing the way he's currently playing.

ABERG ON HIS SECOND PLACE FINISH Ludvig Aberg, playing in his first Major, put in an impressive performance to finish in a solo second, four shots behind Scheffler. He said he believed he had a shot at winning, and was ultimately proud with how he played this week. "I think as a competitor that's what you strive for, you always want to put yourself in a position to win the tournament," he told Sky Sports after his round. "Obviously it's a privilege to play here, and I'm proud with how I played today."

THE AFTERMATH OF SCHEFFLER'S WIN The winning putt. The emotions. The walk to Butler Cabin.Soaking it all in with Scottie Scheffler. pic.twitter.com/Z1dpO6Nym2April 14, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER SPEAKS AFTER HIS WIN "Yeah, I did my best," Scheffler said at the Butler Cabin. "I did my best to stay calm out there. I tried to stay patient on the course and was able to make some key shots and key putts today to keep my round going." He also paid tribute to Ludvig Aberg, who was his closest challenger in the end. "Ludvig played great today. He made a good move at me there on the back nine and I was fortunate to hold him off towards the end." Scheffler admitted his ball striking wasn't at his best today. "I hadn't hit many good iron shots, which is a bit unusual for me. I had hit some good ones but they weren't really ending up where they were supposed to. I had that bogey there on 7 and a nice birdie putt on 8, and going into No. 9 it was nice to get that feeling of hitting a really well-struck shot and then it set me up to have a really nice back nine." Asked if he had a message for his wife, who is expected to soon go into labor with their first child, Scheffler said: "I love you and I'm coming home."

THE GREEN JACKET PRESENTATION Scottie Scheffler has signed his card and is in the Butler Cabin for the green jacket presentation. 2023 champion Jon Rahm will soon present the jacket to Scheffler. Neal Shipley is also in the room after earning the honor of low amateur. Your 2024 Masters champion! pic.twitter.com/oP0K0TJYJNApril 14, 2024 See more

THE MOMENT SCHEFFLER WON HIS SECOND MASTERS What a performance by Scottie Scheffler. He just seemed to have another gear today. Here is the moment that he made it official: Scottie Scheffler, two-time Masters champion has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/cERoZI5JtHApril 14, 2024 See more