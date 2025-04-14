Rory McIlroy's Masters Winning Golf Shoes Are Sold Out Everywhere But Here Is How You Can Get A Pair
The image of Rory falling to his knees in celebration at Augusta will live forever, but how can fans buy his limited edition shoes if they're sold out almost everywhere?
Have you caught your breath yet? I have, but only barely.
Sunday saw one of the most dramatic finishes to a major championship we'll see in our lifetimes as Rory McIlroy conquered his Augusta National demons to take home the Green Jacket and complete the career grand slam, an achievement achieved by only two players since man walked on the moon - Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
A photo posted by on
Given Rory's win, it's maybe unsurprising that the limited edition golf shoes he wore on the way to victory have now sold out almost everywhere. However, we've found one site where you can still grab a pair but you'll likely have to move quickly!
McIlory wore the Nike Tour Victory 4 'Pink Bloom' shoes at Augusta National this week alongside multiple Nike athletes as the brand gave their shoe range a pink touch to mark the first major of the year. It's proved one of the most popular Nike special collections in recent years.
A paisley pattern and floral accents adorn The Masters special edition of the Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes. The pink may not suit the eye of every golfer, but given the history Rory made whilst wearing these shoes, they'll be held in high regard by golf fashion fans. When we tested the regular Victory Tour 4 shoe earlier this month we absolutely loved the performance, offering excellent comfort, grip and stability for us on the golf course in a range of conditions.
Read our full Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoe Review
Receiving five stars in our review, we have no doubt these shoes kept Rory comfortable during his bonkers final round at The Masters. We were particularly impressed by the build quality on offer here with soft, full-grain leather used, which proved to be smooth and soft to touch. We considered last year's Victory Tour 3 shoe as one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and the latest iteration has improved on already high standards.
Nike's internal foam collar protects you from blister on your heel whilst, with a specific focus on performance, Nike acted on feedback from their athletes to deliver a better shape and feel to the shoe via the Dynamic Fit system for more support and the Cushlon midsole for comfort and stability.
The new Flyplate technology also provides superb stability, with the carbon fibre plate flexing as you walk and stiffening when you swing for maximum comfort and grip. These are one of the most premium golf shoes on the market and now, given the drama we saw on Sunday, have become one of the most iconic shoes in golf. These historic shoes won't be available for long, so if you're interested in adding this shoe to your collection then we'd recommend doing it now before it's too late! It is worth saying that given there is basically only one site selling the shoes right now, the price is slightly higher than when the shoes were on sale at Nike, but given the limited edition nature of the shoe, this is to be expected.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'This One Is Just As Much His As It Is Mine' - Rory McIlroy Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Big Brother' Harry Diamond After Historic Masters Win
The 2025 Masters champion couldn't hold back the tears when discussing the importance of his relationship with caddie Harry Diamond
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory 2.0 Was Born At The 2025 Masters... McIlroy Is Now Free Of His 11-Year Major Burden
The Northern Irishman dug deeper than he ever had to get over the line and finally seal the missing green jacket to his career grand slam puzzle
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Will This $10 Training Aid Propel Scottie Scheffler To Masters Glory?
Going for his 3rd Green Jacket in 2025, is this cheap training aid the secret to Scheffler's success?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Is Ludvig Aberg The Most Stylish Golfer At The Masters?
Ludvig Aberg is the face of the latest adidas Originals Golf collection this week at Augusta but what other golfers are catching the eye fashion-wise?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Can I Buy Bryson DeChambeau’s Reebok Golf Shoes?
The American US Open champion recently signed with Reebok and he is wearing shoes from the brand, but can you actually buy his shoes? We tell all...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Jason Day Masters Outfit - What Is The Australian Wearing At Augusta National?
It's more subdued than his first round outfit back in 2024, but Jason Day is sporting another striking Malbon outfit on the opening day of the Masters Tournament
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Spotted: Phil Mickelson's Masters Shoes Are Custom-Made And I Need To Get A Pair
Mickelson was spotted with custom Nike golf shoes at The Masters, and they might be the coolest thing I've seen this week.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Spotted At The Masters: Nike's Limited Edition Shoes At Augusta National
Nike athletes were spotted wearing some rather loud pink golf shoes at The Masters in 2025...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Scottie Scheffler's Secret Weapon? Nike Unveils New Shoe Co-Designed By The World's Best Golfer
The American world number one helped design the new Victory Pro 4, and now we can get it as well...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
There Is A Lot of Masters-Themed Gear Out There, So I've Picked Out My 13 Favorite Collections Right Now
This is the time of year that most brands release special edition gear to celebrate the first men's Major of the year, so we have collated our favorites.
By Sam Tremlett Published