Rory McIlroy's Masters Winning Golf Shoes Are Sold Out Everywhere But Here Is How You Can Get A Pair

Have you caught your breath yet? I have, but only barely.

Sunday saw one of the most dramatic finishes to a major championship we'll see in our lifetimes as Rory McIlroy conquered his Augusta National demons to take home the Green Jacket and complete the career grand slam, an achievement achieved by only two players since man walked on the moon - Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

A post shared by Nike (@nike) A photo posted by on

Given Rory's win, it's maybe unsurprising that the limited edition golf shoes he wore on the way to victory have now sold out almost everywhere. However, we've found one site where you can still grab a pair but you'll likely have to move quickly!

McIlory wore the Nike Tour Victory 4 'Pink Bloom' shoes at Augusta National this week alongside multiple Nike athletes as the brand gave their shoe range a pink touch to mark the first major of the year. It's proved one of the most popular Nike special collections in recent years.

Nike Victory Tour 4 'Pink Bloom' Shoes: at Kicks-Crew A paisley pattern and floral accents adorn The Masters special edition of the Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes. The pink may not suit the eye of every golfer, but given the history Rory made whilst wearing these shoes, they'll be held in high regard by golf fashion fans. When we tested the regular Victory Tour 4 shoe earlier this month we absolutely loved the performance, offering excellent comfort, grip and stability for us on the golf course in a range of conditions. Read our full Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoe Review

Receiving five stars in our review, we have no doubt these shoes kept Rory comfortable during his bonkers final round at The Masters. We were particularly impressed by the build quality on offer here with soft, full-grain leather used, which proved to be smooth and soft to touch. We considered last year's Victory Tour 3 shoe as one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and the latest iteration has improved on already high standards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike's internal foam collar protects you from blister on your heel whilst, with a specific focus on performance, Nike acted on feedback from their athletes to deliver a better shape and feel to the shoe via the Dynamic Fit system for more support and the Cushlon midsole for comfort and stability.

The new Flyplate technology also provides superb stability, with the carbon fibre plate flexing as you walk and stiffening when you swing for maximum comfort and grip. These are one of the most premium golf shoes on the market and now, given the drama we saw on Sunday, have become one of the most iconic shoes in golf. These historic shoes won't be available for long, so if you're interested in adding this shoe to your collection then we'd recommend doing it now before it's too late! It is worth saying that given there is basically only one site selling the shoes right now, the price is slightly higher than when the shoes were on sale at Nike, but given the limited edition nature of the shoe, this is to be expected.