Here we take a look at the Ping gear Bubba Watson will use this season.

Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does Bubba Watson put in the bag? We take a look.

Bubba plays a full bag of Ping products aside from a Titleist ball.

His driver is the Ping G425 LST driver in the classic Bubba pink and the American has it with a low 7.6° of loft, perfect for hitting those power fades.

It appears that Bubba has put the Ping G425 Max fairway wood in the bag too which has 14.5 degrees of loft but is set down at 14.

The American has recently switched his irons from the new Blueprints to a combo set of iBlades (2-iron) and S55’s (3-PW). The 2-iron comes in and out of the setup.

He then carries three Ping Glide 2.0 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft. They are bent to 51, 55 and 63 degrees respectively and also have the distinctive stamping of ‘Bubba’s Sweet Spot’ on them signifying his ownership of a sweet shop.

He has been putting with a Ping PLD Anser D prototype putter.

In terms of ball, he uses a yellow Titleist Pro V1x.

Bubba then wears Jordan shoes and a G/Fore ‘The Collection’ glove.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, (9 degrees at 6.8) with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix X AKA Project X Bubba Watson Prototype shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees at 14) with a Fujikura Tour Spec Speeder 8.2 X shaft

Irons: Ping iBlade (2) – this comes in and out of the setup, Ping S55 (3-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52SS at 51, 56SS at 55, 60TS at 63) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Anser D Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x (Yellow)

Glove: G/Fore

Shoes: Jordan

Apparel: Oakley