The Reported $250,000 Rolex Justin Thomas Was Seen Wearing At The PGA Championship
Speaking in a PGA Championship press conference on Tuesday morning, the two-time Major winner was seen donning a very smart and stylish Rolex watch
Justin Thomas heads into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow as one of the favorites, with the American searching for a third Wanamaker Trophy.
Speaking on Tuesday morning, the two-time PGA Championship winner talked about various aspects of his game and the course, with eyes drawn to the eye-catching Rolex watch on his wrist.
It's no secret that many players on the elite circuits possess sponsorship deals with high-end watch manufacturers and, in terms of Thomas, it's no different, having been part of the Rolex family since 2014.
On Tuesday, the watch he was sporting, we believe, was the Rolex Day-Date 36 'Puzzle Dial' which, looking at various websites, has a value of somewhere around $250,000.
The watch is available in a choice of white, rose, or yellow gold, with the main stand-outs being the jigsaw puzzle-inspired face, as well as the wording under the 12 o'clock display.
As for Thomas, he has 'Peace' on his, but it is also available with: Happy, Eternity, Gratitude, Faith, Love and Hope.
What's more, by the 3 o'clock section, there is a date window that apparently rotates through various emojis, revealing a new one for each day of the month.
Along with the Day-Date, Thomas has also been pictured wearing the brand's Daytona watch in 18k White Gold.
He, along with the likes of Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, are just some of the players who currently have partnerships with Rolex. The company also has a long-standing deal with the PGA Tour, acting as the official timekeeper and partner.
At The Masters, various players were spotted wearing high-quality watches. Rory McIlroy, who claimed the Green Jacket to secure the Career Grand Slam, was wearing a De Ville Tourbillon from his sponsor, Omega, with the watch retailing for $137,000.
He was also spotted wearing an Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” watch, which has a retail value of $15,000.
That may sound like a lot, but it's nowhere near the cost of Bubba Watson's 'Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson,' which has a retail price of $2.5 million.
The two-time Masters winner isn't the only player sponsored by Richard Mille, with World No.1 Nelly Korda also donning the watch from the brand.
At the Solheim Cup, Korda was wearing the Richard Mille RM 07-04 watch, which has a value of $350,000.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
