Justin Thomas heads into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow as one of the favorites, with the American searching for a third Wanamaker Trophy.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the two-time PGA Championship winner talked about various aspects of his game and the course, with eyes drawn to the eye-catching Rolex watch on his wrist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that many players on the elite circuits possess sponsorship deals with high-end watch manufacturers and, in terms of Thomas, it's no different, having been part of the Rolex family since 2014.

On Tuesday, the watch he was sporting, we believe, was the Rolex Day-Date 36 'Puzzle Dial' which, looking at various websites, has a value of somewhere around $250,000.

The watch is available in a choice of white, rose, or yellow gold, with the main stand-outs being the jigsaw puzzle-inspired face, as well as the wording under the 12 o'clock display.

As for Thomas, he has 'Peace' on his, but it is also available with: Happy, Eternity, Gratitude, Faith, Love and Hope.

What's more, by the 3 o'clock section, there is a date window that apparently rotates through various emojis, revealing a new one for each day of the month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the Day-Date, Thomas has also been pictured wearing the brand's Daytona watch in 18k White Gold.

He, along with the likes of Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, are just some of the players who currently have partnerships with Rolex. The company also has a long-standing deal with the PGA Tour, acting as the official timekeeper and partner.

At The Masters, various players were spotted wearing high-quality watches. Rory McIlroy, who claimed the Green Jacket to secure the Career Grand Slam, was wearing a De Ville Tourbillon from his sponsor, Omega, with the watch retailing for $137,000.

He was also spotted wearing an Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” watch, which has a retail value of $15,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That may sound like a lot, but it's nowhere near the cost of Bubba Watson's 'Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson,' which has a retail price of $2.5 million.

The two-time Masters winner isn't the only player sponsored by Richard Mille, with World No.1 Nelly Korda also donning the watch from the brand.

At the Solheim Cup, Korda was wearing the Richard Mille RM 07-04 watch, which has a value of $350,000.