The Watches Of The Masters - Bubba Watson's $2.5 Million Richard Mille Features Again While Rory McIlroy Celebrates Victory In $15,000 Omega

The 2025 Masters will go down as one of the best Majors in history, with Rory McIlroy completing the career Grand Slam in an epic final day at Augusta National.

Defeating Justin Rose in a playoff, the 35-year-old secured his first Masters and fifth Major win, which put him in an elite group of six players who have also won the career Grand Slam.

Slipping on the Green Jacket, McIlroy was one of many players seen donning an eye-catching watch, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Bubba Watson wearing models from Rolex, Omega and Richard Mille.

A post shared by CHAD ALEXANDER (@itschadalexander) A photo posted by on

Like last year, social media watch expert @itschadalexander has given his run down of all the various designer models spotted at Augusta National.

Some models from players featured on the 2024 list, as Watson's $2.5 million 'Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson' appeared on the wrist of the two-time Masters winner.

There was also McIlroy's De Ville Tourbillon from his sponsor, Omega, with the watch retailing for $137,000. He was also spotted wearing an Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” Watch, which has a retail value of $15,000.

Along with McIlroy, his wife, Erica Stoll, was seen wearing a Patek Philippe Pautilus Watch in a rose gold and diamond colorway. The watch is worth around $120,000.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

McIlroy with his daughter, Poppy, and his wife, Erica, during the Green Jacket Ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most popular manufacturer, though, was Rolex, as the likes of tournament runner-up Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler wore the brand throughout the week.

In fact, it wasn't just players were wearing quality watches, as Augusta National Chairman, Fred Riley, and Tennis players Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki were seen wearing Rolex. Wozniacki's eye-catching watch, the Daytona Off-Catlog, is reportedly worth around $400,000.

Once again, and like last year, Tommy Fleetwood was donning the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch. Golf Monthly has tested this model and, following our review, we were comfortable in saying that it's one of the best golf watches on the market.