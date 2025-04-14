The Watches Of The Masters - Bubba Watson's $2.5 Million Richard Mille Features Again While Rory McIlroy Celebrates Victory In $15,000 Omega

Several stars from the world of golf were spotted wearing designer watches throughout the week at Augusta National, where Rory McIlroy claimed his first Green Jacket

Jon Rahm speaks to media, Bubba Watson hits a bunker shot and Rory McIlroy holds The Masters trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

The 2025 Masters will go down as one of the best Majors in history, with Rory McIlroy completing the career Grand Slam in an epic final day at Augusta National.

Defeating Justin Rose in a playoff, the 35-year-old secured his first Masters and fifth Major win, which put him in an elite group of six players who have also won the career Grand Slam.

Slipping on the Green Jacket, McIlroy was one of many players seen donning an eye-catching watch, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Bubba Watson wearing models from Rolex, Omega and Richard Mille.

A post shared by CHAD ALEXANDER (@itschadalexander)

A photo posted by on

Like last year, social media watch expert @itschadalexander has given his run down of all the various designer models spotted at Augusta National.

Some models from players featured on the 2024 list, as Watson's $2.5 million 'Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson' appeared on the wrist of the two-time Masters winner.

There was also McIlroy's De Ville Tourbillon from his sponsor, Omega, with the watch retailing for $137,000. He was also spotted wearing an Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” Watch, which has a retail value of $15,000.

Along with McIlroy, his wife, Erica Stoll, was seen wearing a Patek Philippe Pautilus Watch in a rose gold and diamond colorway. The watch is worth around $120,000.

Rory McIlroy poses with his daughter, Poppy, and wife, Erica

McIlroy with his daughter, Poppy, and his wife, Erica, during the Green Jacket Ceremony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most popular manufacturer, though, was Rolex, as the likes of tournament runner-up Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler wore the brand throughout the week.

In fact, it wasn't just players were wearing quality watches, as Augusta National Chairman, Fred Riley, and Tennis players Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki were seen wearing Rolex. Wozniacki's eye-catching watch, the Daytona Off-Catlog, is reportedly worth around $400,000.

Once again, and like last year, Tommy Fleetwood was donning the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch. Golf Monthly has tested this model and, following our review, we were comfortable in saying that it's one of the best golf watches on the market.

Image 1 of 4
Tommy Fleetwood walking down the fairway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸