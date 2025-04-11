The Masters Has The Green Jacket, But Which Other Pro Golf Tournaments Offer Jackets To The Winners?
It's not all about the trophy and the prize money - there are some nice (and no so nice) jackets up for grabs
They like to do things their own way at Augusta National, where The Masters has some wonderful traditions that date back decades.
One of the greatest traditions is the presentation of the iconic Green Jacket, with the winner slipping on the most coveted item of clothing in golf shortly after victory.
The Green Jacket was first introduced in 1937; the idea was for Augusta National members to wear these jackets during The Masters to make them stand out to members of the public needing assistance.
It was an idea borrowed from Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) in England, when a visiting Bobby Jones noted a collection of club captains wearing matching jackets to denote their position.
Not everyone at Augusta National liked the fit when they arrived from Brooks Uniform Company in New York, and it wasn't until 1949 that a Green Jacket was awarded to the winner.
That man was the great Sam Snead, who, as far as we know, found it perfectly comfortable.
It's a unique, with the previous year's winner helping the new champion into their Green Jacket another great aspect of this tradition.
However, it's not the only golf tournament where a jacket is awarded to the champion; in fact, there are quite a few jackets up for grabs in the world of professional golf.
RBC Heritage
The jacket that gets awarded to the winner of the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour used to be gold before there was significant redesign in the early 1970s.
Gold was a bold color, but so too is tartan plaid. It doesn't go well with a turtleneck and cap, but golfers aren't afforded any time to change immediately after victory.
PGA Grand Slam Of Golf
The PGA Grand Slam of Golf was an annual off-season golf tournament that was first played in 1979.
You had a good chance of walking away with a pink jacket at the end of the tournament, because only four players took part - the year's Major winners.
It was, of course, nothing more than an exhibition, and came to an end in 2014.
European Masters
Some big names have won up in the mountains at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club over the years, including the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood, Ernie Els, and Sergio Garcia.
England's Matt Fitzpatrick won back-to-back in 2017-18. Does that mean he has two red jackets?
Volvo China Open
The Golden Jacket is awarded to the winner of the Volvo China Open.
It looks more yellow than gold. Whatever the official color is - and we have to assume it is gold given that it's called the Golden Jacket - it's very striking.
Wells Fargo Championship
From 2025, this Signature Event will have a new name - The Truist Championship.
It remains to be seen whether the winner will still receive a smart navy blue jacket, as Rory McIlroy did last year, although you would assume the bank has the funds.
You'd have to say, it's a jacket that would likely get a bit more wear than some of the others on this list.
Australian Masters
Tiger Woods must have a wardrobe full of jackets - not just for wearing down to his restaurant, but golf ones of all different colors that he has acquired for his many victories around the world.
Here he is pulling on a gold one for winning the Australian Masters at Kingston Heath in Melbourne in 2009.
AdventHealth Championship
True, this jacket is more smart casual, but you have to say Mr Higgs wears it well.
At a time when there are lots of discussions around dress codes in golf and how formal golf clothing can be, maybe this is a sign of things to come.
Who knows, maybe one day we'll see a more casual Green Jacket...
Boeing Classic
How cool does Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez look after winning the 2022 Boeing Classic?
The sponsor could not have chosen a more suitable player to don one of its flight jackets.
We've had a look at all the pictures and, yes, he did light a cigar afterwards. No smoking in the cockpit, Miguel.
Waste Management Phoenix Open
The Waste Management Phoenix Open awards a black jacket to the winner at TPC Scottsdale.
It's a good job it's black, because with so many beer cups being throw around - that's generally want happens at "The Greatest Show on Grass" - a lighter color jacket could easily get stained.
Visit Knoxville Open
If you win the Korn Ferry Tour's Visit Knoxville Open, you'll get a bright orange jacket for your efforts.
Just look how happy Greyson Sigg is.
Charles Schwab Challenge
The jacket that gets awarded to the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is another very recognizable item of clothing - to put it politely.
No, it looks great, really, although we think Riley is mainly smiling here because he's just acquired the keys to a Corvette Stingray.
Sansan KBC Augusta
What's this, another Green Jacket?
Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel , Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Serio Garcia, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson are not the only LIV Golf players to own a Green Jacket.
Jinichiro Kozuma, who plays for Iron Heads GC, has one for winning the 2024 Sansan KBC Augusta on the Japan Golf Tour.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
