The Masters Has The Green Jacket, But Which Other Pro Golf Tournaments Offer Jackets To The Winners?

They like to do things their own way at Augusta National, where The Masters has some wonderful traditions that date back decades.

One of the greatest traditions is the presentation of the iconic Green Jacket, with the winner slipping on the most coveted item of clothing in golf shortly after victory.

The Green Jacket was first introduced in 1937; the idea was for Augusta National members to wear these jackets during The Masters to make them stand out to members of the public needing assistance.

It was an idea borrowed from Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) in England, when a visiting Bobby Jones noted a collection of club captains wearing matching jackets to denote their position.

Not everyone at Augusta National liked the fit when they arrived from Brooks Uniform Company in New York, and it wasn't until 1949 that a Green Jacket was awarded to the winner.

That man was the great Sam Snead, who, as far as we know, found it perfectly comfortable.

It's a unique, with the previous year's winner helping the new champion into their Green Jacket another great aspect of this tradition.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it's not the only golf tournament where a jacket is awarded to the champion; in fact, there are quite a few jackets up for grabs in the world of professional golf.

Phil Mickelson receives the Green Jacket from 2005 champion Tiger Woods (Image credit: Getty Images)

RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler wears his tartan jacket after winning the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jacket that gets awarded to the winner of the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour used to be gold before there was significant redesign in the early 1970s.

Gold was a bold color, but so too is tartan plaid. It doesn't go well with a turtleneck and cap, but golfers aren't afforded any time to change immediately after victory.

PGA Grand Slam Of Golf

Jum Furyk wins the PGA Grand Slam Of Golf in 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Grand Slam of Golf was an annual off-season golf tournament that was first played in 1979.

You had a good chance of walking away with a pink jacket at the end of the tournament, because only four players took part - the year's Major winners.

It was, of course, nothing more than an exhibition, and came to an end in 2014.

European Masters

Matt Fitzpatrick wearing the red jacket after winning the Omega European Masters in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some big names have won up in the mountains at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club over the years, including the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood, Ernie Els, and Sergio Garcia.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick won back-to-back in 2017-18. Does that mean he has two red jackets?

Volvo China Open

Winner of the 2024 Volvo China Open, Adrian Otaegui (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Golden Jacket is awarded to the winner of the Volvo China Open.

It looks more yellow than gold. Whatever the official color is - and we have to assume it is gold given that it's called the Golden Jacket - it's very striking.

Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

From 2025, this Signature Event will have a new name - The Truist Championship.

It remains to be seen whether the winner will still receive a smart navy blue jacket, as Rory McIlroy did last year, although you would assume the bank has the funds.

You'd have to say, it's a jacket that would likely get a bit more wear than some of the others on this list.

Australian Masters

Tiger Woods pulls on the Gold Jacket after winning the Australian Masters in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods must have a wardrobe full of jackets - not just for wearing down to his restaurant, but golf ones of all different colors that he has acquired for his many victories around the world.

Here he is pulling on a gold one for winning the Australian Masters at Kingston Heath in Melbourne in 2009.

AdventHealth Championship

Harry Higgs wins the 2024 AdventHealth Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

True, this jacket is more smart casual, but you have to say Mr Higgs wears it well.

At a time when there are lots of discussions around dress codes in golf and how formal golf clothing can be, maybe this is a sign of things to come.

Who knows, maybe one day we'll see a more casual Green Jacket...

Boeing Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez poses for a few photos after winning the 2022 Boeing Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

How cool does Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez look after winning the 2022 Boeing Classic?

The sponsor could not have chosen a more suitable player to don one of its flight jackets.

We've had a look at all the pictures and, yes, he did light a cigar afterwards. No smoking in the cockpit, Miguel.

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor in his black jacket after winning the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Waste Management Phoenix Open awards a black jacket to the winner at TPC Scottsdale.

It's a good job it's black, because with so many beer cups being throw around - that's generally want happens at "The Greatest Show on Grass" - a lighter color jacket could easily get stained.

Visit Knoxville Open

Greyson Sigg slips into the orange jacket that gets awarded to the winner of the Visit Knoxville Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you win the Korn Ferry Tour's Visit Knoxville Open, you'll get a bright orange jacket for your efforts.

Just look how happy Greyson Sigg is.

Charles Schwab Challenge

Davis Riley won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jacket that gets awarded to the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is another very recognizable item of clothing - to put it politely.

No, it looks great, really, although we think Riley is mainly smiling here because he's just acquired the keys to a Corvette Stingray.

Sansan KBC Augusta

Jinichiro Kozuma wins the 2024 Sansan KBC Augusta (Image credit: Japan Golf Tour)

What's this, another Green Jacket?

Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel , Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Serio Garcia, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson are not the only LIV Golf players to own a Green Jacket.

Jinichiro Kozuma, who plays for Iron Heads GC, has one for winning the 2024 Sansan KBC Augusta on the Japan Golf Tour.